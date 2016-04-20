7 Things You Probably Didn't Know About the Tinted Moisturizer You Love

If there's one beauty product that gets more use than your sea salt spray and waterproof mascara come spring and summer, it's tinted moisturizer. It's lighter than your standard foundation but still gives you just the right amount of coverage. And if that's not enough, it keeps your skin hydrated and, therefore, pretty darn happy.

Since you'll be using it every single day, you should probs know everything about applying it and picking out the perfect shade, right? Right.

We chatted with a few beauty pros and got the lowdown on this miracle-worker. Check out our infographic for 7 little (but game-changing) facts you never knew.

Art By Elysia Berman

1. To start, you'll need the right tinted foundation shade. And if you use a product like bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Gel Cream ($30; nordstrom.com), you know there are a lot to choose from. According to makeup artist Rebecca Restrepo, there are two different spots you'll need to color match. "The best way to pick color is to always do it in the day. I also do a test on the jawline and then a final confirmation/second opinion is to place it on the center of the clavicle/upper chest to make sure it's a perfect match. It also makes sure your face matches your body, which is key to looking flawless," she says.

RELATED: The Most Moisturizing Body Lotions Ever

2. Using a moisturizer isn't banned just because you use a tinted moisturizer. If you have super dehydrated skin, Restrepo explains you can totally go double-duty. But if you have normal skin, she suggests applying your tinted moisturizer after you've cleansed and applied your daily serum. Makeup artist Julie Harris says that if you have oily skin, try using a water-based or oil-free moisturizer first.

3. Remember, if you're gonna be out in the sun all day long, the SPF in your tinted moisturizer might not be enough. Julie Harris suggests applying a separate formula. Better safe than sorry, eh?

RELATED: 3 Reasons to Add a Wet Skin Moisturizer Into Your Daily Routine

4. Use the warmth of your hands to blend the foundation. It will help boost the glow of your skin, explains Harris. So no, you don't need to have a brush handy.

5. Turns out, the direction you blend the product really matters. Harris says to blend up and outward on the forehead, outward on the cheeks, and down the chin and neck.

6. Just like you wait to apply concealer after your eyeshadow, you'll want to make it the last step when applying tinted moisturizer, too. According to Restrepo, this will help your concealer stay put.

7. Last step? Give your skin a spritz of facial spray. "I like to use a face mist before and after makeup application. I like before because it helps to prep the skin and not over moisturize. I like misting the face afterwards, so it helps create a soft, radiant face," notes Restrepo.