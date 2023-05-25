Oprah Winfrey Revealed That Tina Turner Wasn’t “Afraid” to “Leave This Earth”

Tina Turner, the musical icon born Anna Mae Bullock, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 83 after battling a long illness.

Turner’s team announced the devastating news with a statement published to the Telegraph that read, “Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model. There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time.”

While the news instantly sparked heartfelt tributes from Turner’s fans across the globe, it didn’t take long for the star’s famous friends and admirers to also share their thoughts on the music industry’s huge loss.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey remembered her close friend by sharing a roundup of Instagram photos from their time spent together over the years.

“I started out as a fan of Tina Turner, then a full-on groupie, following her from show to show around the country, and then, eventually, we became real friends," she captioned the post. "She is our forever goddess of rock 'n' roll who contained a magnitude of inner strength that grew throughout her life. She was a role model not only for me but for the world. She encouraged a part of me I didn’t know existed.”

Winfrey continued, “Once she claimed her freedom from years of domestic abuse, her life became a clarion call for triumph. I’m grateful for her courage, for showing us what victory looks like wearing Manolo’s and a leather miniskirt.”

The talk show host then explained why Turner once said that she wouldn’t be “afraid” when it was time for her to leave this earth, adding, “She once shared with me that when her time came to leave this earth, she would not be afraid, but excited and curious. Because she had learned how to LIVE surrounded by her beloved husband, Erwin, and friends,” she explained. “I am a better woman, a better human, because her life touched mine. She was indeed simply the best.”

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett, who received an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Turner in the 1993 film What’s Love Got To Do With It, shared a lengthy Instagram post honoring her former muse alongside a photo of them together in the ‘90s.

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?” Bassett wrote. “Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.”

Bassett also shared insight into her last conversation with the star, adding, “Her final words to me — for me — were ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.’ I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world.”

The actress concluded, “So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be ‘simply the best.’ Angels sing thee to thy rest…Queen.”

Lizzo

Lizzo opted to celebrate the life and legacy of Turner by sharing an emotional tribute to the singer during her Special Tour stop in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday night.

After repeatedly chanting that, “there wouldn't be no rock 'n' roll without Tina Turner!” while holding back tears, the “Truth Hurts” singer added that she wanted to “celebrate” the songstress before breaking out into a passionate rendition of Turner’s “Proud Mary.”

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Turner’s passing, writing, “The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more — an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer.”

She added, “To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen ❤️”

Beyoncé

Beyoncé, who previously performed with the late singer during the 2008 Grammy Awards, paid respects to the star by sharing an emotional message on her website.

“My beloved queen, I love you endlessly,” Beyoncé' wrote alongside a photo from their Grammys performance. “I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Jennifer Hudson

The singer and talk show host also paid tribute to the late singer, sharing a Tweet that read, “This is a sad day for music. The Queen of Rock’n’Roll has passed. Tina Turner, we honor you ! Your legacy will live forever.”

Hudson added, “U showed us all what it means to have the grit and determination to never stop, no matter what life throws our way ! Thank u for all you’ve given us. Now rest in peace !”

Barack Obama

Barack Obama shared his thoughts on Turner’s passing with a heartfelt tweet alongside a photo of the singer performing on stage. “Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy,” the former POTUS wrote. “Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.”

Halle Berry

In the wake of the icon's passing, Halle Berry reminisced on the first time that she met Turner with a throwback photo from the Legends Ball and a sweet message.

"I’ll never forget this day at the Legends Ball when I met Tina Turner!” Berry wrote. “She rearranged me with her conversation, her spirit, her depth of character, her grace and most of all her ability to be ordinary and a LEGEND at the time! The world will be missing one bright light tonight!”

