Tina Turner Has Died at Age 83

Tina Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, has passed away, her representatives confirmed. The superstar singer died at the age of 83 after battling a long illness. She was living in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," read a statement from her team, which was published by the Telegraph. "With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

Getty Images.

Her spokesman continued, saying that memorial services will be held, but only for those close to the singer: "There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time."

During her career, Turner rose to prominence in the 1960s and released hits like "River Deep, Mountain High," "What's Love Got To Do With It", "Private Dancer," and "The Best." During her time on the charts, she sold more than 180 million albums and earned 12 Grammy Awards.

Getty Images

Rolling Stone notes that Turner will be remembered for her "uninhibited, volcanic stage presence" and undeniable "influence on rock, R&B, and soul singing and performance."

Turner suffered a stroke in 2013, just weeks after she married German music executive Erwin Bach, later, she developed intestinal cancer. When Turner was facing possible kidney failure, Bach donated a kidney to her in 2017.

“I wondered if anyone would think that Erwin’s living donation was transactional in some way,” Turner wrote in her memoir, My Love Story. “Incredibly, considering how long we had been together, there were still people who wanted to believe that Erwin married me for my money and fame.”

More recently, Turner's life story has been adapted to movies, musicals, and documentaries, including Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and 2021's Tina.

