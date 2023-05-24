Looking Back at Tina Turner's Most Iconic Looks

The music world lost a legend in Tina Turner, who died today at age 83. But in addition to her brilliant contributions to rock & roll, Turner also had an immeasurable influence on fashion. Known for her energetic, staccato dance moves, Turner often showcased her legs in ultra-miniskirts decorated with fringe and sparkles that dazzled her audiences. But, according to Turner, she wore them for movement, not aesthetics.

"I'm the last person to ask about my legs!" the icon said in her book, That's My Life. "When I was growing up, I always thought they were too long and skinny. I felt like an awkward pony, so I never wanted to show them off. When I wore short skirts onstage it was for a practical reason — they gave me the freedom to move, and I really like to move."

And move she did. Even as recently as the 2008 Grammy Awards, Turner gave none other than Beyoncé a run for her money in a skintight silver jumpsuit. Ahead, look back at some of Turner's most iconic looks through the years.

Performing on The Pearl Bailey Show, 1971

Performing in London, 1973

On The Cher Show with Cher and Kate Smith, 1975

In Costume, 1977

Performing in London, 1979

At the 1985 Grammy Awards

Performing in Germany

With Beyoncé at the 2008 Grammy Awards