Beyoncé's Mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Filed for Divorce After 8 Years of Marriage

This Venus retrograde is really hitting hard.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 @ 12:06PM
Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson
Photo:

David Livingston/Getty Images

After eight years of marriage, Tina Knowles-Lawson — she's Beyoncé's mom, in case you needed a reminder — has filed for divorce from her second husband, actor Richard Lawson. The paperwork for the divorce was filed on Tuesday and Knowles-Lawson cited irreconcilable differences as the reason their relationship didn't work out. She also requested that her name be restored to Celestine Knowles. People reported the news this morning. 

Knowles, who is known for designing many of Destiny's Child's costumes when they topped the charts, from their red carpet outfits to the clothes that they wore in their music videos. Eventually, Tina started her fashion line, House of Deréon, with the tagline "where the sidewalk and catwalk meet." The line folded in 2012 after six years. Knowles and Lawson started dating in 2013 and married on a yacht in Newport Beach in 2015. Knowles had previously split from Beyoncé's father, Mathew, in 2009 and officially divorced in 2011.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson attend The 67th NBA All-Star Game

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Knowles featured Lawson on her Instagram feed for the last time earlier this year with a snapshot from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. "Never been one to waste some good light!!! so we had to sneak a picture at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last night with my boo. @mrrichardlawson," she wrote

Tina spoke about her relationship with Lawson during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, saying that they'd met when they were both younger and fell in love when their paths crossed after they'd both divorced.

“I’ve known Richard for 40 years, and when we reconnected, it was, just, I felt like, a gift from God," she said back in April. “I really mean that because I prayed. After I went through a divorce, it was pretty devastating after 33 years, and I always planned on, if it was in God’s plan, to get married again because I like being married. I like being in a relationship,”

