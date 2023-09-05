Tina Knowles Celebrated Beyoncé's Birthday With a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Her Three Kids

Beyoncé turned 42 years old on Labor Day this year, so while some people are thanking the federal government for the day off, I'm choosing to thank the Queen Bee for a long weekend. While Bey's celebrity fans showed up (and showed out) to her Los Angeles shows over the weekend to celebrate, it was her mother, Tina Knowles, who offered up the most heartwarming birthday wish with an Instagram post that showed Beyoncé celebrating alongside all her kids.

The throwback photo showed Bey with her twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir, who are still toddlers in the shot. They're 6 years old now. Big sis Blue Ivy Carter is also in the image — and joined her mom on tour, taking the Renaissance stage by storm with her dance moves. In Tina's photo, Blue is helping her mom blow out birthday candles.

"Screaming Happy Birthday to my daughter, my best friend, my confidant," Knowles wrote alongside the photo. "I thank God, for choosing me to be the vessel in which you traveled to get to this world. You are such rare and precious gift to the world not only as a genius entertainer. You are a gift because of your beautiful generous heart, the love you give. The grace you give, the wisdom that you show."

She continued, "I could go on, and on but every word is true you deserve to have the happiest day ever because you give your heart and soul to the world happy birthday my firstborn snoogams❤️."

While Blue has been making waves by performing with her mother, JAY-Z notes that he wouldn't necessarily push his kids into the entertainment business.

"Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?" he said during a 2021 interview with The Sunday Times. "Not, 'Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.' What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports?"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

He added that he can't really predict what his kids will be into, but finished by saying, "I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible."