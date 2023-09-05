Tina Knowles Celebrated Beyoncé's Birthday With a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Her Three Kids

"You are such a rare and precious gift."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 @ 03:07PM
Tina Knowles and Beyonce
Photo:

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Beyoncé turned 42 years old on Labor Day this year, so while some people are thanking the federal government for the day off, I'm choosing to thank the Queen Bee for a long weekend. While Bey's celebrity fans showed up (and showed out) to her Los Angeles shows over the weekend to celebrate, it was her mother, Tina Knowles, who offered up the most heartwarming birthday wish with an Instagram post that showed Beyoncé celebrating alongside all her kids.

The throwback photo showed Bey with her twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir, who are still toddlers in the shot. They're 6 years old now. Big sis Blue Ivy Carter is also in the image — and joined her mom on tour, taking the Renaissance stage by storm with her dance moves. In Tina's photo, Blue is helping her mom blow out birthday candles.

"Screaming Happy Birthday to my daughter, my best friend, my confidant," Knowles wrote alongside the photo. "I thank God, for choosing me to be the vessel in which you traveled to get to this world. You are such rare and precious gift to the world not only as a genius entertainer. You are a gift because of your beautiful generous heart, the love you give. The grace you give, the wisdom that you show."

She continued, "I could go on, and on but every word is true you deserve to have the happiest day ever because you give your heart and soul to the world happy birthday my firstborn snoogams❤️."

While Blue has been making waves by performing with her mother, JAY-Z notes that he wouldn't necessarily push his kids into the entertainment business.

"Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?" he said during a 2021 interview with The Sunday Times. "Not, 'Here's this business that I'm going to hand over to you, that I'm creating for you.' What if my child doesn't want to be in music or sports?"

Blue Ive Carter and Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

He added that he can't really predict what his kids will be into, but finished by saying, "I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible."

Related Articles
BeyoncÃ© Birthday Renaissance Concert Versace Look
Beyoncé's Birthday Suit Included a Custom Versace Chainmail Minidress
Miley Cyrus Bangerz
Miley Cyrus Didn't Make a Single Dollar From the Bangerz Tour
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Brought Back the Most Unexpected Y2K Accessory at the Renaissance World Tour
Vanessa Hudgens Beyonce Concert
Vanessa Hudgens’s Renaissance ’Fit Included a Silver Sequined Sideboob-Baring Dress and a Bedazzled Hand Fan
Kylie Jenner and TimothÃ©e Chalamet Finally Went Public With Their Relationship At a BeyoncÃ© Concert
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Finally Went Public With Their Relationship At the Beyoncé Concert
Beyonce Diana Ross Hope Gala
Beyoncé Celebrated Her 42nd Birthday With a Surprise Mid-Concert Serenade From Diana Ross
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Wore a Silver Thong Underneath Her Sheer Chainmail Gown for Beyoncé's Concert
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Celebrated Her 57th Birthday in a Red-Hot Bikini
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wore Coordinating Silver Outfits to Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert
jimmy buffett
"Margaritaville" Singer Jimmy Buffett Has Died at Age 76
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant With Her Fourth Child
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus Revealed She Fell In Love With Liam Hemsworth While Filming ‘The Last Song’
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Reminded Everyone That Her Vagina Candle Was Actually a "Feminist Statement"
victoria david beckham 21st birthday tribute romeo
Victoria and David Beckham's Son Romeo Looks Just Like His Mom and Dad in a Sweet 21st Birthday Tribute
Selena Gomez 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
Selena Gomez Finally Shared How She Broke Her Hand
Irina Shayk Crisscross Top 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Irina Shayk Freeing the Nipple in Her Messy Hotel Room Is Such a Mood