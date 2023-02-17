Tina Fey Is Reprising Her 'Mean Girls' Role for the New Movie Musical

It's not exactly a sequel, but Mean Girls fans have reason to celebrate. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live alum Tina Fey shared that she'd be reprising her role as Ms. Norbury in the new Mean Girls musical movie, which will be a Paramount+ adaptation of the Broadway musical version of the film.

"Me and Tim Meadows are gonna be back," she said. "We couldn't age out, teachers work forever." Of course, Meadows played Principal Duvall in the first movie.

Fey also offered up a few other details, including casting news.

"I'm super excited about this cast," she said. "Reneé Rapp from Sex Lives of College Girls and [a] pop star is gonna play Regina George. Angourie Rice, who you may know from Mare of Easttown and Senior Year, is gonna play Cady. Jaquel Spivey, who was [in] Strange Loop on Broadway. Oh, and Auli'i Cravalho — it's an incredible cast."

As Regina, Rapp is reprising the role she played in the Broadway adaptation.

E! News notes that while the roles originated by Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, Daniel Franzese, and Lizzy Caplan have been cast, there are a few characters that still haven't been announced: Karen Smith, Gretchen Wieners, and Aaron Samuels — a.k.a. Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and Jonathan Bennett. The movie starts filming next month.



"The songs are sounding more pop," Fey said of the music in the film. "It's a fascinating process because in Broadway, everything has to play to the back of the house, and in movies, you can come back in and things can play really intimately."

