Timothée Chalamet Isn't Playing Your Parents' Willy Wonka

The trailer for the new 'Wonka' movie just dropped.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 @ 12:36PM
timothee chalamet calah lane cinemacon 2023
Photo:

Courtesy WB

Timotheé Chalamet has a busy few months ahead of him. Not only is he starring in Dune: Part Two alongside Zendaya, but he'll also get top billing in the latest reimagining of Willy Wonka with Warner Bros.'s Wonka, following in the sweet, chocolatey footsteps of Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder. Of course, fans know the character from the Roald Dahl book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, but the man behind the candy factory is probably more widely known because of his movie appearances.

"I think what's so remarkable about his performance is not only that he is funny and mischievous and quite mysterious, as well — just like the Willy Wonka that people will know — but also, he brings such heart to the role and he's a brilliant actor," director Paul King, who was also behind Paddington and its sequel, told People. "He's incredibly emotionally intelligent and can bring a great deal of emotional truth to the role."

"The film tells the story of a young Willy Wonka, who comes to an uptight European center of chocolate with all these very fancy chocolate shops that sell candy at sharply inflated prices," he explains of the new film, which is set to hit theaters on Dec. 15. "He brings this riot of color and energy and the future, and a lot more joyous sense of it."

"It's really a tour de force for him there," King added of Chalamet's take on the iconic character. "He was rehearsing for months before we went to kind of that honing skills, which was a pleasure to watch."

Wonka movie poster

Courtesy WB

In addition to Timothée, Wonka's cast includes Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, and Matt Lucas. Sally Hawkins is set to play Wonka's mother.

Related Articles
Britney Spears 2017 RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS
We Finally Have the First Look at Britney Spears's Book Cover
King Charles III receives the President of the United States Joe Biden
Buckingham Palace Insists President Biden Didn't Break Royal Protocol With King Charles
Margot Robbie Dance Scene in 'Barbie' Production Still
It's Official: 'Barbie' "Lives Up to the Hype"
Kim Kardashian
There's a Mysterious Woman in Kim Kardashian's Latest Mirror Selfie — and She's "Freaking Out"
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara's Neon Green One-Piece Is Giving the Bikini a Run for Its Money
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Delivered a Sexy Take on Cottagecore in a Gingham Crop Top and Hot Pants
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Baby Pink Thigh-High Boots Are Barbiecore at Its Best
Margot Robbie 'Barbie' Photocall at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
Margot Robbie Wore a Patterned Pucci Minidress to Pay Homage to the Highest Selling Barbie of All Time
Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian Celebrated the Fourth of July In a Custom 17-Carat Diamond Belly Chain
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Went Full-On '90s Barbie in a Pink Corseted Mesh Minidress and Chain Belt
Taylor Swift Paycor Stadium Cincinnati
Swifties Think That 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Will Remove Problematic Lyrics
Kate Middleton Wore a Polka-Dot Dress to Surprise the National Health Service
Kate Middleton Wore a Polka-Dot Dress to Surprise the National Health Service
fka twigs paris fashion week short skirt
FKA Twigs Paired Ankle-Breaking Platform Heels and a Billowy Blouse With the Shortest Miniskirt, Maybe Ever
Catherine, Princess of Wales Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023
Kate Middleton's Easy Breezy Polo Dress Is the Perfect Summertime Outfit
Keke Palmer 2023 Met Gala
Keke Palmer Wore a Sheer Thong Bodysuit Dress and She Knows She Looks Good
Kaia Gerber Valentino Paris Show
Kaia Gerber Opened the Valentino Couture Show in a Quintessential Model Off-Duty Look Sans Bra