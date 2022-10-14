There’s an old saying that you can’t walk out of Target buying only the items on your list. Most of us can admit to being guilty of this, where a seemingly simple trip with a list in hand turns into a cartful of distractions and products you forgot you “needed” or absolutely had to try. Particularly in the beauty and self-care section. When it comes to finding beauty products that actually work, sometimes it’s as easy as watching videos on TikTok. We turned to TikTok users and influencers to find some of the best viral beauty buys, all of which are under $20 at Target. Check out these 10 TikTok-trending beauty and personal-care products, below.

Shop 10 Trending TikTok Products:

Regardless of if you’re in need of a breath freshener for post-coffee runs or blush for natural, rosy cheeks, it’s helpful to turn to TikTok users for some of their tried and true product recommendations — whether you want to admit it or not. Here are some viral products that TikTok users are shopping.

Nyx Professional Makeup Total Control Drop Foundation

When Nyx dropped its Total Control Drop Foundation line, it got a lot of attention — and for good reason. The product uses a dropper for application that results in less buildup on the bottle. Start with two drops for sheer results and increase to four or more for fuller coverage. Plus, there are four hue shifters that can be purchased separately and mixed with your foundation for a perfectly customized shade.

TikTok user @parker_ewing, whose video on the foundation got more than 870,000 likes, said she loves the “lightweight formula [that] gives your skin a natural glow [and] allows you to control how much coverage you want to apply.”

TheraBreath Dazzling Mint Whitening Rinse

This mouthwash has saved self-conscious breathers everywhere with its effective yet gentle formula that rids you of unwanted bad breath while removing stains in the process. TheraBreath offers a variety of products for a healthy smile to fresh breath, but TikTok users like @lizthebeautywiz, whose TheraBreath video received more than 2 million views, love this newer rinse for its whitening effects.

Native Body Wash

TikTok users are raving about Target brand Native, particularly as it introduced its fall body wash line. Find cozy scents such as toasted marshmallow and vanilla, warm cider and cinnamon, and cashmere and rain, favorites of TikTok user @thyieshiaxo, whose video received more than 350,000 views.

Monistat Care Chafing Relief Powder Gel

For some self care, don’t neglect your more intimate areas. Not only does this chafing powder gel offer soothing relief in your thigh and bikini area, but it can also be used under your arms and boobs for ultimate protection. Take it from TikTok user @briannaancheta, who posted a video review that garnered more than 1 million likes: “If your thighs get irritated from rubbing together, this is your lifesaver,” she said.

e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer

Applied before makeup for a long-lasting look, the e.l.f Poreless Putty Primer smooths skin while moisturizing, so makeup doesn’t flake off. This vegan product works for all skin types, from dry to acne-prone, and is trending for its easy application and noticeable results. TikTok user @mainstmuse recommends it as one of her favorite buys from Target, and said the product is the “only one I use, and I’ve used expensive ones; this is the best.”

Project 62 Jasmine and Ylang-Ylang Wellness Essential Oil Room Spray

While not exactly a personal care product, inhaling both jasmine and ylang-ylang can boost your mood and reduce stress – something we can all get behind. Plus, they smell good, too. Just a few sprays of this Target-exclusive brand can instantly make any space feel more welcoming and calming. Target user @heyqueenkae says this is her favorite find.

Winky Lux Cheeky Rose Blush

Not only does this viral blush provide a natural, rosy hue to cheeks (particularly welcome as the weather cools and sun fades), it is also carved in a beautiful rose shape that is almost too pretty to use – almost. TikTok user @theshoppingbestie loves the packaging of Winky Lux’s products, which can be kept in its original form longer by applying it with your fingertip.

Mix:Bar Cloud Musk Hair & Body Mist

If you smell good, you feel good, which is why TikTok users are raving about Target-only brand Mix:Bar’s delicious-scented sprays. TikTok user @courtneytaylore said, “ [It’s] the best body spray I’ve ever smelled in my life.” The best part? It can be used to freshen up your body or your second- (let’s be honest: third-day) hair.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay

TikTok user @itsmorgenmarie said, “This stuff is literally the holy grail…my skin has never looked so clear,” and her more than 950,000 followers agree. This clay mask is ideal for fighting acne, while cleaning your pores and smoothing out your skin. It’s also gentle enough to use on a variety of skin types, and is easy to apply by mixing with apple cider vinegar. Even Bethenny Frankel is a fan.

Tree Hut Tropic Glow Whipped Body Butter

TikTok influencer @maxieelise, among others, loves Tree Hut’s Tropic Glow Body Butter, calling it a “dupe for the [Sol de Janeiro Brazilian] Bum Bum Cream.” At just under $9, it will make your skin feel and smell amazing (like that island vacation you desperately need). Its ingredients include Cupuaçu butter, pistachio oil, and shea butter, which work together to hydrate and smooth skin, while hints of almond and Australian sandalwood will have you longing for summer sun.

