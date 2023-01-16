5 New Beauty Releases That Are Already Blowing Up on TikTok

TikTok is easily one of our top resources for discovering all of the latest beauty trends and products. And recently, the app has been flooded with reviews of new launches from some of our favorite brands including Rare Beauty, Makeup by Mario, Benefit, and Tarte. So, if you’re in need of some beauty inspiration, we rounded up five of the internet’s favorite new products to add to your cart.

5 Best New TikTok-Viral Beauty Releases:

Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter

If you have scrolled through TikTok recently, there’s a good chance you have seen this new release from Rare Beauty on your FYP. From beauty enthusiasts to founder Selena Gomez herself, it seems like everyone has been testing (and raving about) the new Silky Touch Highlighter. Beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira ran to Sephora to purchase the sold-out highlighters. While trying the shade ‘enlighten,’ she calls the finish “beautiful,” adding that it is “glowy and shimmery rather than glittery” in the comments of the video.

The pressed powder’s glassy pigments accentuate the skin. Using it along your cheekbones is an obvious choice, but for a multipurpose moment, we suggest applying the silky formula to the eyelids for a shimmery shadow. And for maximum versatility, the product comes in four radiant hues including true gold, rose bronze, champagne gold, and cool champagne.

Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Foundation

Makeup by Mario’s new SurrealSkin Foundation has quickly become another internet favorite for its universally appealing finishes. The flawless- and luminous-finish foundation comes in 30 “flexible” shades that blend seamlessly and naturally into your skin, so multiple will work with your tone.

The lightweight formula is infused with a moisture grip technology that keeps the product in place and hydrates the skin for up to 12 hours. TikTok users like Jesse Jaggers have been loving the viral foundation, noting that “the finish is gorgeous” and “sat really beautifully on [their] skin.” Even the tutorial video from Mario Dedivanovic has more than one million views.

Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour

On the first day of 2023, Tarte launched its Sculpt Tape Contour, which thanks to its sponge-like applicator is undeniably comparable to the famous, always-sold-out Charlotte Tilbury Contour Wand. TikTok influencer Alix Earle tested the two products side by side, calling the results ”the exact same.”

The creamy and blendable formula of the product gives the face a sculpted and bronzed structure. Plus, its five shade options are a major perk over Charlotte Tilbury’s two.

Rare Beauty Positive Light Under-Eye Brightener

Rare beauty launched its Positive Light Under Eye Brightener just a couple of weeks ago, but it has already become an internet obsession. The product comes in six luminous shades that can either be worn alone for a natural look or layered under your favorite concealer for an extra boost of bright coverage. Its luxurious metal applicator also simultaneously soothes and depuffs the under-eye area.

Beauty creator Golloria tested the darkest shade of the product, noting that it “blends like butter.” And as for the results, “It’s not cakey, it’s not creasing, and it brightened me up a lot,” she said.

InStyle editors, beauty gurus, and shoppers alike have been loving the product: “Your under-eyes are brightened in such a subtle and natural way, it looks like you’re not wearing anything,” says one Sephora customer.

Benefit Cosmetics Fluff Up Flexible Brow-Texturizing Wax

The Fluff Up Brow Wax just made the five-minute face even more attainable. The lightweight wax delivers a laminated brow look with just a few swipes, eliminating the need to meticulously comb the brows, like traditional wax often requires.

TikTok creator Yasmin Artistry showcased their first impressions of the product, calling the applicator “precise” and that the brow wax is “officially a staple” and “really easy to apply.”

The ingredient list includes shea butter and jojoba seed oil which nourish and condition brow hairs. This newest launch from Benefit Cosmetics is a fluffy brow-lover’s dream and will slick your brows in place for all-day wear.

