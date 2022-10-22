If you’re as obsessed with TikTok as I am, you've probably heard of Target’s shopper-loved tank top. Millions of users have posted rave reviews about A New Day’s Ribbed Tank Top, calling it comfortable, soft, and ultra-flattering. The style is particularly popular among masculine-presenting women and non-binary people for its full-coverage design and high-quality compression. I only own a few tanks and shorts (even though I live in Southern California) because they rarely fit well or feel good on my body. However, after seeing this top nonstop on my FYP, I decided to head to my local Target and see what all of the hype's about.

Made of cotton, modal, and spandex, this tank is super soft and stretchy. The material is thick but breathable, so it’ll keep you comfortable all year long. You can sport the tank alone on warmer days or pair it with a chunky knit sweater on chillier ones. It’s an ideal staple you’ll turn to time and time again because it’s so versatile and easy to style — I’ve worn the top at least five times in the last two weeks. I’ve thrown it on for everything from Zoom calls and at-home movie nights to parties and dates. The best part? This $8 top is so flattering; I have never felt more confident and comfortable in a tank top. Its crew neckline provides ample coverage, and its slim cut tastefully accentuates every curve. Plus, the ribbed material doesn’t look or feel cheap — it's subtle and soft.

I bought the top in two colors and sizes (navy in a small and olive in a medium) to really put this tank to the test. Numerous reviews suggested sizing up, and I agree. I’m usually between a standard size small and medium, but found that the small was too tight and rode up easily. The medium was just right: snug but loose in all the right places. Tank tops don’t typically accommodate my side boob spillage, and I appreciated that this tank tucked it in perfectly. I recommend wearing a racerback bra with it if you need extra support, but you could wear the tops without a bra thanks to its opaque fabric.

I could go on, but this top consistently sells out, so time is of the essence. Don’t fret: The tank is available in 19 colors and 10 sizes, so you’ll definitely find a combo that suits you. Head to Target to snag your favorite color(s) now before I do.

