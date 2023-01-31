I Tried Dozens of Red Nail Polishes to Test TikTok’s Red Nail Theory Trend, and These 3 Are My Favorites

They’re perfect for Valentine’s Day, too.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Red Nail Theory Polishes
Photo:

Getty Images

There’s nothing more classic than a striking red color. Some people say red lips are only for the evening, yet I wear the bold shade anytime, anywhere; same goes for a red cocktail dress — I slip one on to feel confident. And don’t even get me started on a red manicure. It’s the ultimate power move everyone will notice — and TikTok is going crazy over it.    

With almost 160 million views, the viral #rednailtheory trend is garnering the likes of beauty lovers everywhere. @girlsosstown on TikTok started the surge in interest, explaining that “guys are attracted to red nails.” @navyapassi then explained  the beauty hack attracts compliments by using a color we’ve seen our moms, grandmothers, and teachers wear while growing up, thus making it more noticeable and familiar. “The [number of] compliments I got from boys, and men, and even women that entire night was insane,” she said.   

I’ve been wearing red nails for as long as I can remember, but I tried it out the other night through the lens of this TikTok trend. Let’s just say people definitely noticed — even my mom via a FaceTime call from 3,000-miles away. But despite the compliments, the real reason I’m all about red nails is because of how they make me feel: powerful and unstoppable. So, try out the trend for yourself by checking out my top three red nail polishes below. PS: They’re perfect for Valentine’s Day. 

My first red nail pick is Chanel’s Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in “Super Lune.” It’s sold out on the Chanel website (a testament to the popularity of this trend), though you can still snag it at Macy’s. Chanel still offers a plethora of other gorgeous shades that are nearly identical to my favorite: The “Pirate” shade is closest to “Super Lune,” as it features the same dark red hue. “Emblématique'' has a blue undertone, while “Rouge Burn” is the darkest of all the shades. Every single color includes bioceramics and ceramides to boost your nail health. And from a longevity perspective, I wash my hands like crazy and these polishes always stay put.

LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Colour

Chanel

Shop now: $30; macys.com

Emilie Heathe has another standout polish called “The Perfect Red.” The name is well-deserved, as nothing beats this shade: a deep red with orange undertones. Free of harmful ingredients, vitamin E, zinc, biotin, and coconut oil are included in the formula of this clean polish, making your nails stronger with each use. Best of all, this nontoxic choice lasts, keeping my manicure looking good for at least one full week. Needless to say, this is almost always my first choice when it comes to red nails. 

Emile Heathe Nail Artist 10-Free Longwear Nail Polish

Neiman Marcus

Shop now: $30; nordstrom.com

A more affordable option is Essie’s glossy polish in “Spice It Up.” Not only is it on sale for just $7, but it has almost 2,300 five-star ratings. The bold shade is warm and bright, making it the perfect option for a head-turning manicure. I like to seal in my Essie polish using the brand’s Gel Couture Top Coat for a gel-like finish without a nail lamp or salon visit.   

essie nail polish spice it up

Amazon

Shop now: $7 (Originally $9); amazon.com

Remember, the red nail theory trend is just a viral social media moment, but the feeling you get when rocking a red mani is incomparable. If you feel bold and fearless, you’re doing it right. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Kate Middleton, Sophie Turner
Kate Middleton and Sophie Turner Put a Valentine’s Day Twist on This Classic Celebrity Style Trend
Elemis rose cream amazon sale
Kate Hudson and Catherine Zeta-Jones Use This Anti-Aging Moisturizer, and Its New Formula Is Nearly $40 Off
Merit
This Plumping Serum From the Minimalist Makeup Brand Cameron Diaz Uses Sold Out, but It’s Back in Stock
Related Articles
Moody Winter Nail Art by Sign
These Are the Perfect, Moody Winter Nail Polish Colors For Each Zodiac Sign
You Only Need One Product To Try Out The TikTok-Viral Cloud Skin Trend
The 1 Product You Need to Try the TikTok-Viral Cloud Skin Trend
French Pharmacy Primer Review
There’s a Sensitive Skin Version of the Viral French Moisturizer-Meets-Primer That “Stops Aging in Its Tracks”
Micro French Nails Trend
Micro French Manicures Are the Effortlessly Chic Nail Look Of the Moment
Amazon Customer-Loved Gifts Under $50
Out of All the Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon, Shoppers Love These Under-$45 Items the Most
Aquarius Season Nail Polish
The One Nail Polish Color Every Sign Should Wear for Aquarius Season
This Base Coat is so Flattering and Concealing, I Wear it on Bare Nails
This $13 Basecoat Enhances and Conceals My Natural Nails So Well, I Skip Polish Altogether
Beaubble
TikTok Is Obsessed with This Lip Contour Wand — Here's Why
Nail Looks Perfect For the 'Vanilla Girl' Trend
7 Manicure Ideas to Fit Your 'Vanilla Girl' Aesthetic
Gel Tips vs. Acrylics â Which Is Better?
Gel Tips vs. Acrylics — Which Are Better For Your Nails?
LiveTinted Eye Cream Review
This Caffeine-Infused Eye Cream Illuminates, Depuffs, and Moisturizes My Under-Eyes
this $13 bottle of nail polish lasts longer on my nails than some gels do
Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure
Best Nude Nail Polishes for Every Skin Tone
The 18 Best Nude Nail Polishes for Every Skin Tone
5 New Beauty Releases That Are Already Blowing Up on TikTok
5 New Beauty Releases That Are Already Blowing Up on TikTok
Tarte Sculpt Tape Review
TikTok Can’t Stop Raving About Tarte’s Buzzy Contour Wand — and I Can Confirm It’s Worth the Hype
Everybody's In: David Lopez
David Lopez On Healing the Internet With Lashes, Lipstick, and Tons of Wigs