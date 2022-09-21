These Bronzing Drops Are the Foolproof Answer to a “Healthy Glow” Year-Round, According to TikTok

They give “just a hint of color without looking fake.”

Everyone on TikTok is Using These Subtle Bronze Skincare Drops to Extend Their Summer Glow
Even if you’re glad to finally swap tank tops for cardigans, it’s hard to say goodbye to your summer glow. That slightly sunkissed, vitamin D-sufficient look fades as days grow shorter, but the solution I’ve gleaned from several TikToks is Drunk Elephant’s skincare-makeup hybrid D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops

The first time I saw D-Bronzi was in a TikTok from @daniellemarcan where it was used as a complexion-warmer before applying foundation. I then saw it in one of Bethenny Frankel’s TikToks, and then in a couple more while scrolling through the app. I was surprised that I didn’t know about D-Bronzi, considering its blush counterpart, the O-Bloos Rosi Drops, are a staple in my no-makeup makeup routine

Drunk Elephant D-Bronziâ¢ Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops with Peptides

Shop now: $36; ulta.com and sephora.com

The main draw is the shimmery, almost-sheer, but slightly bronze pigment. Watching people put it on is pretty entrancing. The thin-as-water formula is really buildable, so it’s pretty customizable to individual needs. For example, @daniellemarcan used it all over her face while another TikTok creator used it to contour. Its versatility is a common praise among the nearly 3,000 five-star shoppers (across Ulta and Sephora). 

“[D-Bronzi] is so versatile,” one shopper wrote, expanding, “You can use it as a primer, [or] mix it with moisturizer [and] sunscreen… It’s like summer in a bottle.” Dozens of other shoppers swear by these bronzing drops to “lift the winter paleness” and restore a “healthy glow” to “deathly pale” skin. 

The product is packed with antioxidants, peptides, and Chronocyclin, which, together, soothe skin, reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles, and regenerate skin cells. Because of its skincare-packed ingredient list, and how sheer and buildable it is, shoppers also say D-Bronzi is foolproof: “It’s lightweight and smooth… just a hint of color without looking fake.” 

Although $36 seems like a fair price for an upper-tier skincare brand, shoppers say so little product is required, so the bottle will last you much longer than you think — even with daily use. Head to Ulta or Sephora to get your hands on Drunk Elephant’s Bronzing Drops and extend your summer glow through the rest of the year.

