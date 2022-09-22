TikTok Is Obsessed With This Ceramide-Based Skincare — and It Just Launched at Ulta Starting at $13

The line focuses on promoting a healthy skin barrier.

By Olivia Hanson
Updated on September 22, 2022 @ 10:41PM

Byoma
Byoma.

With the millions of videos now in the TikTok stratosphere, it can be almost impossible for creators to stand out. But even after launching only early this year, skincare brand Byoma has already gained a massive following on the app. The hashtag #byoma has over 14.8 million views, with various TikTokers sharing their rave reviews after trying its products. The brand recently launched at Ulta, making it easier to shop for all of your beauty necessities in one place. The best part: Byoma’s skin-saving products start at just $12.

The brand first launched at Target earlier this year and became its biggest skincare launch of 2022. The key to its success lies in the ceramide-based products that promote a healthy skin barrier. Byoma believes the skincare products currently on the market over-treat and over-exfoliate skin, causing dry skin, inflammation, and breakouts. That’s why they’re focusing on repairing the skin barrier with their tri-ceramide complex. 

The complex includes ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids, which repair and strengthen the skin barrier to keep hydration in and environmental stressors out. The products are also non-comedogenic and free of alcohol and fragrance, so they’re safe on all skin types.

The line includes a jelly cleanser, brightening serum, moisturizing gel cream, clarifying serum, moisturizing cream, and hydrating serum. And for some extra moisture, you can also give the brand’s hydrating trio a try. 

In terms of which products are worth the money,  TikToker @mygentleskin claims they all are. The Creamy Jelly Cleanser is one of the only foaming cleansers they “swear by” because it “won’t strip your skin.” Instead, it leaves it “feeling refreshed.” Likewise, the brightening serum is “one of the best niacinamide serums” they’ve ever tried and the Clarifying Serum is “such a gentle exfoliate” that will “help with small bumps on the surface of the skin.”

TikToker @savrumer18 said that after using the clarifying serum for only three nights, it cleared up breakouts they’d had for weeks. “I woke up with clearer skin than I’ve had in a very long time,” they said. Also a fan of the clarifying serum, @parker_ewing said that it’s their “favorite” product from the line, but the moisturizing gel cream is also a top product from the line because it’s “so hydrating” and prevents excess oil buildup. 

If you’re looking for what TikToker @woojungyi calls an “all-around A+” of a skincare line, look no further than Byoma. Keep scrolling to shop its skin-barrier boosting line, starting at $13. 

BYOMA Creamy Jelly Cleanser

Target

Shop now: $13; ulta.com

BYOMA Brightening Serum

Ulta

Shop now: $17; ulta.com

BYOMA Moisturizing Gel Cream

Ulta

Shop now: $15; ulta.com

BYOMA Clarifying Serum

Ulta

Shop now: $17; ulta.com

BYOMA Moisturizing Rich Cream

Target

Shop now: $16; ulta.com

BYOMA Hydrating Serum

Target

Shop now: $17; ulta.com

