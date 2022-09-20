TikTok Is Still Buzzing About This Flattering Going Out Top That's Just $10

Reviewers are calling it the "perfect" black shirt.

When it comes to going out tops, I look for two things: a cut and material that make me feel confident on the dance floor and a price that allows me to buy another when I inevitably spill wine all over it. It’s a lot to ask of one garment. Consequently, I’m always taking recommendations for cute, budget-friendly party shirts, so I was especially intrigued to see one $10 Amazon top trend on TikTok for months

“[It’s] the most perfect lil black shirt,” wrote creator @stineee17 in a video showing off the Y2K-inspired AnotherChill Backless T-Shirt. “[It’s] quite literally the cutest top I own,” added @alyssasheil. With capped sleeves and a high neckline that reaches above the collarbones, this sleek top looks like a form-fitting tee from the front, but a deep scoop exposes the wearer’s entire back, giving it the flirty edge necessary to fit into the “going out” category

For anyone who treats dancing with friends like it’s a booty-sculpting workout (just me?) the spandex material is stretchy and breathable enough to move in while hugging your body. Plus, it’s available in short- and long-sleeved versions that both come in 10 colors.

AnotherChill Women's Backless T-Shirts Y2K Crop Top

Amazon

Shop now: $10—$20; amazon.com

“I’ve literally never felt so good about myself [than] when wearing this shirt,” wrote an Amazon reviewer, adding that the shirt “fits perfectly” and makes them look “so snatched.” Another shopper who compared the stretchy material to Spanx called the tee “perfect for a glamorous night out,” and said that they’re definitely getting a second in another color. A third raved that it “didn’t slip off and looked fine without a bra,” plus they loved that it can be dressed up or down. 

Good going out tops are genuinely hard to find, and considering this one has hundreds of TikTok endorsements, I’m inclined to believe the hype. Shop it on Amazon for just $10

