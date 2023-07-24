Tiffany Haddish Just Revealed She’s Had Eight Miscarriages

Tiffany Haddish just revealed that she’s had eight miscarriages — and she’s opening up about why she’s yet to talk about it until now. In a recent interview with The Washington Post, the actress and comedian got candid about her experience with pregnancy and loss while talking about her hopes for motherhood in the future.

“Well, I’m going to be honest with you. This would be my eighth one,” Haddish said when recounting a conversation with her doctor’s nurse following her most recent miscarriage. “I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in.”

The actress then revealed that her fear of worrying others caused her to keep the miscarriages private, aside from discussing the matter with one close friend. “I don’t want people saying, ‘Are you OK? Are you all right?'” she said. “Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds.”

While Haddish later shared that she’s taken parenting classes so that she could adopt, The Post added that the A-lister still isn’t sure if motherhood is for her.

Although Tiffany is currently single, she most recently dated rapper Common before splitting with the musician back in 2021. Elsewhere in the interview, she shared that while it was “the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had,” it ended once Common decided that it had “run its course.”

Even so, Haddish said that she’s still holding out hope that she’ll find her forever partner. “I’m a pretty positive person, and I’m here to have an experience,” she shared. “I would love to have a partner to experience it with. But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long. And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?”