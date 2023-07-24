Tiffany Haddish Just Revealed She’s Had Eight Miscarriages

“I don’t want people saying, ‘Are you OK? Are you all right?'”

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 @ 03:59PM
Tiffany Haddish at the premiere of "Easter Sunday"
Photo:

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish just revealed that she’s had eight miscarriages — and she’s opening up about why she’s yet to talk about it until now. In a recent interview with The Washington Post, the actress and comedian got candid about her experience with pregnancy and loss while talking about her hopes for motherhood in the future.

“Well, I’m going to be honest with you. This would be my eighth one,” Haddish said when recounting a conversation with her doctor’s nurse following her most recent miscarriage. “I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won’t keep anything in.”

Tiffany Haddish Red Carpet Premiere For Apple TV+'s "The Afterparty"

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The actress then revealed that her fear of worrying others caused her to keep the miscarriages private, aside from discussing the matter with one close friend. “I don’t want people saying, ‘Are you OK? Are you all right?'” she said. “Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds.”

While Haddish later shared that she’s taken parenting classes so that she could adopt, The Post added that the A-lister still isn’t sure if motherhood is for her. 

Although Tiffany is currently single, she most recently dated rapper Common before splitting with the musician back in 2021. Elsewhere in the interview, she shared that while it was “the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had,” it ended once Common decided that it had “run its course.”

Even so, Haddish said that she’s still holding out hope that she’ll find her forever partner. “I’m a pretty positive person, and I’m here to have an experience,” she shared. “I would love to have a partner to experience it with. But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long. And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?”

Related Articles
Simu Liu Margot Robbie Ryan Gosling Barbie Movie
So Many Actors Said No To Being Ken
Camila Cabello arrives at the 2023 Premios Juventud Awards
Camila Cabello's Latest Vacation Photo Dump Includes Skinny Dipping and Long Walks on the Beach
John Stamos attends the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
John Stamos Just Admitted That He Originally Hated Working on "Full House"
Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler are seen playing basketball
Adam Sandler's Slogan T-Shirt Proves He's Still the King of Dad Fashion
gisele bundchen twin sister patricia birthday trip instagram
Gisele Bündchen and Her Twin Sister Rang In Their 43rd Birthdays With a Mommy-and-Me Girls' Trip
Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Twinned in Matching Bathrobes and Beach Waves
Madelaine Petsch Givenchy and Cultured Magazine Rodeo Drive Party July 2023
Madelaine Petsch's Sheer LBD Is Giving Goth Mermaid
Jeremy Allen White (C) walks the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike
We Support The Strike And Jeremy Allen White's Biceps at the Strike
Tony Bennett Neil Young Benefit 2004
Legendary Singer Tony Bennett Has Died at Age 96
Camila Cabello Premios Juventud 2023
Camila Cabello Wore an LBD With a Plunging Cutout Across the Chest
Simone Ashley 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Simone Ashley’s R&R Included Not One But Two Trendy Swimsuits
Salma Hayek attends The 2023 Met Gala
Salma Hayek Says She’s Never Gotten Botox
Pregnant Serena Williams OMR
Serena Williams Wore a Maternity Crop Top With a Matching Smocked Maxi Skirt
Julia Fox Blue Button-Up Dress With Two Sets of Sleeves July 18, 2023
Julia Fox's Multi-Sleeved Shirt Dress Had Us Doing a Double Take
sarah michelle gellar freddie prinze jr 'scooby-doo' premiere
Sarah Michelle Gellar Just Shared a Rare Glimpse at Family Life With Freddie Prinze Jr. and Their Two Children
Kate Middleton and Prince George Talking at 2022 Wimbledon
Kate Middleton Is Apparently Very Aware She's Under Pressure to Raise a Future King