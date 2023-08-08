Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz, and Zoe Saldaña Shimmered Together at the Eras Tour

While Los Angeles is teeming with A-listers, famous faces, and celebrity besties on any given day, Taylor Swift brought everyone out for her L.A. Eras Tour stop, which included a group hang with Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz, and Zoe Saldaña. The leading ladies partied together to take in the show's sights, sounds, and shimmer — and, naturally, Haddish shared a clip on Instagram showing her living it up with her besties at SoFi Stadium.

“Are we live? We’re live!” Diaz said at the beginning of Haddish's clip.

Haddish responded with “Go T, T! Go T, T!” and “Here supporting T, T. Yes, T, T, that’s Taylor. We’re here supporting our girl, Taylor – Look, she ready!”

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

While Saldaña was less prominent in the video, she was spotted wearing a tie-dye top with her hair slicked back into a low bun. Diaz wore a pink collared top and jeans and Haddish featured clips of them dancing together as Swift performed.

“I’m a Swiftie. Not everybody knows that about me but I’m a Swiftie. She’s got the woods on the stage – the woods in the middle of Inglewood!” Haddish continued. “My voice going to be gone tomorrow I’m here with my girls – these my friends."

Other celebrities in attendance at Swift's Los Angeles stops included Sarah Michelle Gellar, who chronicled her experience on Instagram Stories, and New Girl's Max Greenfield. Vanessa Bryant took her daughters to the show, as well (and got a shoutout), and even Alicia Keys was in attendance.



"Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved!" Keys captioned an Instagram post on Sunday.

