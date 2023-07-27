Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. Just Dropped a Collection Inspired By Her Renaissance World Tour

Not your average concert merch.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
Published on July 27, 2023 @ 05:14PM
BeyoncÃ© RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Photo:

Getty Images

We have some great news for the fashion-loving members of the Bey hive. Tiffany & Co. is making a very luxe line of merch inspired by Beyoncé's ongoing Renaissance World Tour. On Thursday, the jewelry company, known for their white gold pieces and tiny blue boxes, announced that they are creating a limited edition collection of their signature "Return To Tiffany" design in honor of the queen herself.

The collection will feature an array of pieces with the classic silver circular lock charm. A small horse and the words "Tiffany & Co. New York 925" are engraved on the front, while "Welcome to the RENAISSANCE Beyoncé 925" is on the back.

Tiffany x BeyoncÃ© RENAISSANCE Collection

Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The special collection will launch on July 29, tied to to East Rutherford, New Jersey, stop on her tour, and all proceeds will go to Tiffany's ABOUT LOVE Scholarship program, the singer's BeyGOOD Foundation, and her husband Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation. The company also noted that the earnings will expand on the $2 million pledged in 2021 scholarship funds for students in the arts and creative studies at five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) including Lincoln University, Norfolk State University, Bennett College, University of Arkansa, and Central State University.

Beyoncé and Tiffany have a longstanding relationship and have collaborated multiple times over the years. Remember the historical moment when Beyoncé became the first Black woman to wear the iconic 128.54 Carat yellow diamond necklace? The singer also posed in a super-sexy latex bustier for another Tiffany campaign back in 2022. The storied jeweler has even become the official jeweler of the Renaissance tour and created a number of custom pieces for Bey to wear on stage, including a mesh chain and diamond minidress.

BeyoncÃ© RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR Bedazzled Tiffany Minidress

Getty Images

The Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé collection ranges from $275 to $700 in price and will be available starting July 29 at tiffany.com.

