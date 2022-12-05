Ties Are Back and Celebrities Are Adding Them to Every Outfit

Hats, scarves, and jewelry have long been go-to solutions for spicing up an outfit, but in recent months, another accessory has been bubbling up in the fashion world. Ties — which, traditionally, have been considered a menswear staple — are something that celebrities can't seem to get enough of as of late. Whether on the red carpet or at an event, modern-day fashion icons pair them with their looks, adding welcome flair to their classic button-down or blazer.

We're tempted to give this preppy styling choice a try ourselves, and, thankfully, there are plenty of fun options available to shop (like this one from Saint Laurent and this sparkly one from Kara). However, considering how ties can easily bring us back to Y2K (it'll forever remind us of Avril Lavigne!), we'll also take all the inspiration can. Ahead we're rounding up our favorite celebrity-approved ways to wear a tie, ahead.

With Plaid

Getty Images

A tie paired with plaid might sound schoolcore in theory, but rather than rocking this accessory with a plaid skirt, Gigi Hadid reinvented this cool combination, wearing it with a plaid shirt instead.

With a Full Structured Set

Getty Images

If it's good enough for Janet Jackson, it's good enough for us. The singer tested out the trend at Thom Browne's Spring 2023 fashion show, using a tie to pull her suit together.



With Coordinating Prints

Getty Images

If you're unsure what kind of tie to wear with patterned pieces, use the same approach you would with a monochromatic outfit and stick to a theme. Julia Roberts, for instance, mixed her vertical striped suit with a horizontally striped tie, which made for a fun, uniform look.

With a Button-Up Dress

Getty Images

While you might be tempted to style a sleeveless trench or button-down dress with layers of necklaces or dangling earrings, Danai Gurira knows a tie works just as well. The actress used a striped one to add interest and elevate this classic piece.

With a Black and White Combo

Getty Images

If the goal is sleek and simple, stick with neutral colors such as black and white when putting together your outfit, just like Jenna Ortega. A black tie will add more interest while also feeling elevated.



With a Blazer and Skirt

Getty Images

On its own, Zoe Saldana's blazer, button-down, and skirt outfit might feel like it's missing something. In this case, the tie steals the spotlight and takes it up a notch, ensuring it's less predictable and a lot more playful.

With Leather

Getty Images

Although ties tend to feel like daytime accessories, to be paired with cozy knits and office-ready clothing, Bella Hadid showed us how to wear them for a night out, styling her own with luxe leather outerwear, big earrings, and boots.