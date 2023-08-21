Tia Mowry’s New Glow Could Be Coming From This Major Change

Tia Mowry is embracing her new chapter to the fullest. From her hairstyles to her clothes and revamped self-care regimen, the Family Reunion star is having a major self-love moment.

The mom-of-two was glowing as she stepped into Jennfier Klein’s Day of Indulgence fete on Sunday in Brentwood, Calif. rocking a white ALC blazer and Frame jeans. “What I love about [my jeans] is at the bottom,” Mowry told InStyle, turning to show the rips that sat right at her heels.

Mowry’s look was a standout at the event, but her hair and splash of winged neon yellow eyeliner on her lids took it to the next level.

Amy Graves for InStyle

“We wanted to do something different and fun,” Mowry said of the mini knots in her hair paired with jeweled hair clips styled by her hairstylist Marquita (celebrity makeup artist Anton Khachaturian did her makeup). “It's very day. It's very summer. I feel like I'm really stepping into having my hair be a form of expression. Whenever I dress up, get my hair done, my makeup done, I just feel better. It puts me in a good mood. It gives me a sense of confidence and stepping in my power.”

Mowry, who recently finalized her divorce from husband Cory Hardrict, dished on how intentional she has been as she moves through life — even down to her perfume.

The Sister, Sister alum raved about The Maker’s Lover scent, which was in the star-studded daytime affair’s backyard gifting suite. She took it home with her.

“I love how intentional they are with their brand,” Mowry said. “You're setting out an intention of having a partner and being aligned with that partner and one with that partner. And it's starting with your skin. What better way to put out a beacon of light?”

Amy Graves for InStyle

Mowry has quipped on her Instagram page that she’s exploring the dating scene, but in the midst of it all, she has been focused on self-care and finding new ways to practice it.

“If you asked me [about my self-care go-to] last year, it would be something completely different,” she said. “This year, it’s definitely more internal as opposed to external. My self-care starts with meditation. I meditate for 30 minutes, even if my kids are in the room. My daughter tends to wake up at 6:30 a.m. or 7 a.m. sometimes. And if I haven't gotten up before her, she's in the bed with me and I will just zone out and I will meditate.”

She also journals, which she said has been very beneficial. “It helps me get more into my inner thoughts and the core of who I am, what I want, where I want to be,” she said.

Reading has also been helpful. It's now a “non-negotiable” for her to take 45 minutes to an hour in the morning to read. Closer to Love by Beck King, Lighter by Young Blo, and Loving You Unapologetically have been some of the most recent books she’s devoured.

“There was a movement called Self-Care Isn't Selfish maybe a few years ago,” Mowry said. “I still feel like I'm leaning towards that. I feel like it's hard for women to say ‘I'm going to give myself an hour before the kids.’ It took me a while to get there. But now that I see the benefits from it, it's a non-negotiable.”