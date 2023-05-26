Our Editors Were So Impressed With This Long-Lasting Mascara, It’s Now Their Go-To Formula

About four years ago, I noticed my eyelashes weren’t as thick and long as they once were. After many years of wearing makeup and some lash shedding, my search for a mascara that gave me the fullness my natural lashes once had proved difficult. I even tried lash extensions which were super pricey and unsustainable in the long run.

When I finally found Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara, I was incredibly impressed with the results, and recently discovered my fellow editor Lauren found the same benefits. Our lashes looked fuller and longer and didn’t look spidery in the slightest. Some mascaras that promised fuller-looking lashes just ended up looking clumpy, but this flake-free tubing formula became our answer to getting the volume we wanted.

Celebrities like Hilary Duff and Bethenny Frankel have also sung the mascara’s praises, and it earned a spot as one of InStyle’s Best Lash Growth Mascaras of 2023 in the best lengthening mascara category. According to the brand’s website, it’s also vegan, paraben-, sulfate-, phthalate-, and cruelty-free.

I’ve used the mascara for three years now and have loved it ever since a stranger asked me if I was wearing lash extensions and where I got them done. The results checked all of my must-have mascara boxes: length, separation, volume, and smudge-proof staying power. Lauren mentioned that she regularly wears minimal makeup but almost always uses mascara. “The narrow wand prevents clumping and also helps me get to my lower lashes with little effort or mistakes,” she shared. Lauren also added that her “favorite part is that the mascara lasts all day without smudging — even in the summer heat.”

InStyle / Allison Faccenda

To achieve longer, healthier lashes, the Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara includes ingredients such as shea butter to condition the lashes and castor seed oil to promote growth — which was apparent to me after makeup removal since the lashes felt healthy and strong. The formula also includes an orchid seed complex that’s also meant to promote length, according to the brand. The mascara is available in three colors — black, brown-black, and deep blue.

I’ve had reactions before to other mascara formulas, but this one has no overbearing scent and is easy to put on and even easier to take off. Due to its tubing technology, the mascara wraps around each individual lash, so when it’s time to remove, it effortlessly slides off the lashes with minimal tugging and lash fallout. So many mascaras over the years would pull my eyelashes out during the removal process, but this formula keeps them healthy and intact.

One shopper who is a self-proclaimed “mascara snob” gushed, “​​It is so nice to be over 60 years old and actually get compliments on my long, full lashes!!” Another person called the mascara “out of this world,” while a different reviewer said it makes their “eyes come to life.”

If you’re looking for a new mascara to add to your makeup lineup for fuller, longer-looking lashes, then pick up your own tube of Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara and check out other shopper-loved beauty products at Thrive Causemetics.

