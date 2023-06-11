My Foundation Looked Nearly Perfect After 10 Hours Thanks to the Smoothing Moisturizer I Use as a Primer

I’ve never had much luck with primers until I discovered this product.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 11, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Anti-Aging, Deep Hydrating Moisturizer
Photo:

Bigger Than Beauty Skincare / InStyle

I’ve never had much luck with makeup primers. My skin changes by the season, and this time of year, it’s overly dry (and peeling thanks to more time in the sun) in some places, while other parts, like my nose, are oily, and my pores are enlarged. For me and my combination skin, most primers feel too greasy or are uncomfortably sticky and make my skin look patchy after I apply my foundation.

But after I had the opportunity to test Thrive Causemetic’s new skincare line, Bigger Than Beauty (which was released in April of this year), I finally found a primer that works — and it’s actually a moisturizer. After integrating it into my skincare routine, I was floored by the Defying Gravity Deep Hydration Moisturizer and how incredibly well my makeup held up throughout the day. In fact, the first time I tried it as a primer, my makeup stayed put for over 10 hours with little to no touchups needed. It’s not slippery like a typical moisturizer and has just a touch of tackiness to it, making it easier for makeup to adhere without leaving my skin feeling sticky. 

Thrive Causemetics Bigger Than Beauty Skincare Defying Gravity Deep Hydration Moisturizer

Thrive Causemetics

Shop now: $49; thrivecausemetics.com 

Since the formula is thicker than the average facial moisturizer, you only need a small, pea-sized amount, and a little goes a long way. It also works well in tandem with the brand’s Liquid Brilliance Super Serum and the Defying Gravity Eye Lifting Cream. I use all three as an entire skincare regimen, and I’m obsessed with how youthful and hydrated my skin looks. 

As far as the ingredients (which are all vegan) go, the moisturizer features a special barrier restore complex that’s rich in antioxidants to lock in hydration and give skin a glowy finish. There’s sea buckthorn fruit oil for a smooth appearance — which also helps any makeup layered on top apply like a dream — and artemisia abrotanum extract, a botanical that the brand claims plumps skin and improves elasticity and firmness. I definitely found my skin to be bouncier after using it, and a shopper in their 40’s agreed, saying, “I’m 45, almost 46, and I’ve finally found the best moisturizer for my aging face.”

Another shopper who deals with eczema saw a great improvement to their overall complexion and mentioned their skin “feels better than it has in years,” and added that all of their “dry patches on [their] cheeks have gone away.” 

For your own primer-moisturizer hybrid, head over to Thrive Causemetics to shop the Defying Gravity Deep Hydration Moisturizer and explore more of the brand’s new Bigger Than Beauty skincare line

Thrive Causemetics Bigger Than Beauty Skincare Liquid Brilliance Super Serum

Thrive Causemetics

Shop now: $59; thrivecausemetics.com

Thrive Causemetics Bigger Than Beauty Skincare Defying Gravity Eye Lifting Cream

Thrive Causemetics

Shop now: $46; thrivecausemetics.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Best-Selling Waxing Kit
Hundreds of People Are Buying This $10 Roll-On Waxing Stick That Removes "Large Amounts of Hair Quickly"
Eczema Flare-Ups Quick Relief Cream
Everyone in My Family Swears by This Soothing Cream for “Hours” of Relief From Itchy Eczema Flare-Ups
Jlo Denim Dress
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore This Surprising Summer Outfit Trend in the Sexiest Way
Related Articles
Eczema Flare-Ups Quick Relief Cream
Everyone in My Family Swears by This Soothing Cream for “Hours” of Relief From Itchy Eczema Flare-Ups
Makeup primer sale
69-Year-Old Shoppers Say Their “Pores Seem to Vanish” After Applying This Now-$10 Makeup Primer
Why is my makeup pilling _ woman applying makeup to skin
Here's Why Your Makeup Is Pilling — And What to Do About It
Supermodel Adriana Lima Says Sheâs âObsessedâ With This Moisturizer Shoppers Call âPerfect for Summerâ
Adriana Lima Is “Obsessed” With This Plumping Face Cream That Shoppers Say Improves Fine Lines in 3 Weeks
Close Up of Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster’s “Tight and Smooth” Skin Is Thanks to This Facial Tonic, According to Her Makeup Artist
Best-Selling Waxing Kit
Hundreds of People Are Buying This $10 Roll-On Waxing Stick That Removes "Large Amounts of Hair Quickly"
I Have Been Doing This Salma Hayek Skincare Trick For Years To Get Glowy and Blemish-Free Skin
I’ve Been Using Salma Hayek’s Viral Skincare Trick to Get a Glowy, Blemish-Free Complexion
Close Up of Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Uses the Skin Tint Serum Shoppers Over 55 Rely on for a “Plumped and Supple” Complexion
Love Indus Blurring Cream CPC
I Watched My Laugh Lines and Forehead Creases Smooth Out After Just 2 Weeks of Using This Skin-Blurring Cream
La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C Face Serum with Salicylic Acid
This French Serum From a Sarah Jessica Parker-Used Brand Makes Skin “Soft and Smooth,” Per Shoppers
Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel
Nurses Working Early Shifts Say This $6 Caffeinated Eye Gel Is Their Secret to Looking “Wide Awake”
Sydney Sweeney Uses Her âFavoriteâ Lightweight Moisturizer âEvery Single Dayâ
Sydney Sweeney Calls This Lightweight Summer Moisturizer Her “Favorite” and Uses It “Every Single Day”
J.Crew Summer Linen Shirt
I've Been Wearing This Chic and Breathable J.Crew Button-Down Every Summer for 7 Years
Crease Proof Concealer
Mature Shoppers Say This Best-Selling $10 Concealer Lasts Up to 30 Hours Without Settling Into Fine Lines
The Perfect âFrench Girlâ Lipstick Is From a Brand Kate Hudson and Bella Hadid Use
The Perfect French Girl Lipstick Is From a Brand Kate Hudson and Bella Hadid Use
Gel Nail Polish Remover Amazon
I Don't Have to Go to the Salon to Remove Gel Manicures With This $8 Treatment That Works in Just 3 Minutes