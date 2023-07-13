Shoppers Over 50 Say This Repairing Moisturizer "Improves" Skin and Leaves It "Soft and Supple"

And right now, it’s 20 percent off.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 @ 02:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Older woman applying moisturizer
Photo:

Getty Images

Almost every time I open YouTube, I’m suggested a video along the lines of “My 16-Step Skincare Routine” or “The 20 Beauty Products I Can’t Live Without” — and, almost instantly, become overwhelmed. At some point in the past decade, beauty routines went from makeup wipes followed by a moisturizer to a seemingly endless stream of serums, oils, and can’t-live-without acids. 


While I wouldn’t want to forgo the long list of ingredients that have quickly become skincare staples, I do crave the simplicity of routine’s past — which is why I’m always looking for a product that does more than just one thing. And right now, this Three Ships moisturizer that's formulated to hydrate, repair, and leave skin radiant is 20 percent off with the code ShopDirect20.

Three Ships Radiance Grape Stem Cell + Squalane Day Cream

Three Ships Radiance Grape Stem Cell + Squalane Day Cream

Three Ships

Shop now: $30 with code ShopDirect20 (Originally $38); threeshipsbeauty.com

Three Ships’ Radiance Grape Stem Cell + Squalane Day Cream is meant to be more than just a typical moisturizer, going beyond just hydrating your skin (though it does that too). This cream is formulated with grape stem cell extract which, according to the brand, reduces fine lines and wrinkles by stimulating skin regeneration. You’ll also find squalane, the vegan alternative to squalene that Dr. Mamina Turegano, a triple board certified dermatologist, once told InStyle “maintains our skin's own moisture barrier” with its “hydrating properties.” The last key ingredient is bark extract blend which protects and hydrates for improved elasticity, per Three Ships.

It’s such a big claim that even though it’s backed by science, I wanted to see what users thought — and it appears the consensus is that this is the moisturizer for dull, aging skin. One shopper wrote that they “exclusively” wear this cream because, at 58 years old, people are “always complimenting” their complexion. “It’s absolutely perfect year round,” they added. Another person said that it “improved [their] 50-year-old skin to no end.” “I use this cream everyday and my skin always feels soft and moisturized all day long,” they said. And per a customer over 56, Three Ship’s cream left their skin “soft and supple” while diminishing the appearance of their fine lines. And another person claimed they were “blown away by how gentle and healing” it was for their “tired, dry, and dull skin.”

If you’re looking for a way to simplify your skincare routine while still tackling a number of concerns — from aging to hydration to dullness — grab Three Ships' Radiance Day Cream while it’s $30 with the code ShopDirect20.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Swimsuit Pic Practically Broke Instagram — and We Found 5 Lookalikes Starting at $29
Summer Version of Demi Moore and Sydney Sweeneyâs Effortless Style Staple
Amazon’s Best-Selling Levi’s Denim Shorts Are on Sale for a Whopping 70% Off
071223-best-selling-deals-lead
I'm Shopping Amazon's Top Prime Day Deals Before Prices Shoot Back Up Soon — Including a $4 Mascara
Related Articles
OPI Nail Strengthener
Shoppers Saw a “Huge Improvement” in Brittle Nails With This Now-$14 Strengthening Treatment
Summer Dress Will Make you Feel Sexy and has Pockets
Amazon Shoppers Say This “Insanely Comfortable” Dress Is "Wedding Ready" — and It’s 64% Off
Howl Deal Days U Beauty Roundup
I’m a Beauty Editor and This Luxe, On-Sale Serum Is the Most Transformative Skincare Product I've Tried
Vera Wang Moisturizer
74-Year-Old Vera Wang Dubbed This Moisturizer From a Sarah Jessica Parker-Used Brand "an Essential"
Mature Woman Applying Drugstore Face Moisturizer
An 84-Year-Old Shopper Said This Drugstore Moisturizer Makes Them Look 60 — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
dermelect nail concealer
The Most Brittle and Dry Nails Look and Feel Healthy and Smooth Thanks to This On-Sale Nail Concealer Duo
Westman Atelier Complexion Drops
My Favorite Skin Tint From a Luxe Martha Stewart- and Jennifer Garner-Used Brand Is (Finally) On Sale
Jennifer Garnerâs âFavoriteâ Drugstore Retinol
Jennifer Garner’s “Favorite” Drugstore Retinol Is on Sale for 59% Off Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying This BB Cream For Even Skin Tone
This Now-$14 Skin Tint Erases Acne and Dark Spots, But Shoppers Say It Feels Like You’re “Wearing Nothing”
Deal Roundup Dresses
8 of Amazon’s Best-Selling Summer Dresses to Buy for $50 or Less Ahead of Prime Day
Body Care Product Necessaire Body Exfoliator
This Body Exfoliator From a Courteney Cox-Used Brand Rarely Goes on Sale — Except for Right Now
Amazon Minimo Glow
In Less Than 10 Minutes, This On-Sale Exfoliator Gives My Skin a Youthful Glow and an Even Texture
Anti-Aging Products
7 Under-$20 Anti-Aging Products on Amazon Shoppers in Their 70s Swear by for Wrinkles and Fine Lines
Beauti Skincare Sale Serum
Shoppers Say They Notice Glowing Skin and "Disappearing" Wrinkles After Using This Rarely On-Sale Serum
Early Prime Day Deals One-Off Deal: Hair Growth/Thickening Product
I Tried the Hair Treatment Shoppers Say Makes Hair Look “Thicker and Healthier” — and It’s 30% Off Now
Women applying Vitamin C Eye Creams under their eyes
The 13 Best Vitamin C Eye Creams of 2023 for Bright, Refreshed Under-Eyes