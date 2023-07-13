Shoppers Over 50 Say This Repairing Moisturizer "Improves" Skin and Leaves It "Soft and Supple"

Almost every time I open YouTube, I’m suggested a video along the lines of “My 16-Step Skincare Routine” or “The 20 Beauty Products I Can’t Live Without” — and, almost instantly, become overwhelmed. At some point in the past decade, beauty routines went from makeup wipes followed by a moisturizer to a seemingly endless stream of serums, oils, and can’t-live-without acids.



While I wouldn’t want to forgo the long list of ingredients that have quickly become skincare staples, I do crave the simplicity of routine’s past — which is why I’m always looking for a product that does more than just one thing. And right now, this Three Ships moisturizer that's formulated to hydrate, repair, and leave skin radiant is 20 percent off with the code ShopDirect20.

Three Ships Radiance Grape Stem Cell + Squalane Day Cream

Three Ships

Three Ships’ Radiance Grape Stem Cell + Squalane Day Cream is meant to be more than just a typical moisturizer, going beyond just hydrating your skin (though it does that too). This cream is formulated with grape stem cell extract which, according to the brand, reduces fine lines and wrinkles by stimulating skin regeneration. You’ll also find squalane, the vegan alternative to squalene that Dr. Mamina Turegano, a triple board certified dermatologist, once told InStyle “maintains our skin's own moisture barrier” with its “hydrating properties.” The last key ingredient is bark extract blend which protects and hydrates for improved elasticity, per Three Ships.

It’s such a big claim that even though it’s backed by science, I wanted to see what users thought — and it appears the consensus is that this is the moisturizer for dull, aging skin. One shopper wrote that they “exclusively” wear this cream because, at 58 years old, people are “always complimenting” their complexion. “It’s absolutely perfect year round,” they added. Another person said that it “improved [their] 50-year-old skin to no end.” “I use this cream everyday and my skin always feels soft and moisturized all day long,” they said. And per a customer over 56, Three Ship’s cream left their skin “soft and supple” while diminishing the appearance of their fine lines. And another person claimed they were “blown away by how gentle and healing” it was for their “tired, dry, and dull skin.”

If you’re looking for a way to simplify your skincare routine while still tackling a number of concerns — from aging to hydration to dullness — grab Three Ships' Radiance Day Cream while it’s $30 with the code ShopDirect20.