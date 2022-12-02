This Serum Smoothed My Smile Lines in 2 Weeks — and You Can Get It on Sale With Our Exclusive Discount Code

Shoppers say it makes wrinkles "practically disappear."

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 @ 06:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

No7 Booster Serum CPC
Photo:

Getty Images

I laugh a lot, and with that comes the good (happy memories) and the not-so-good (smile lines). These creases around the sides of my mouth — also called nasolabial folds — along with crow’s feet at the corners of my eyes, have deepened over time. While I cherish the good times that have caused these fine lines, I also cherish the products that make them less prominent, so I was happy to test out No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum. If you shop the serum now, you can get double savings of an additional 25 percent off the already-reduced price by using our exclusive code NO725M through December 31. 

To achieve results, the No7 Line Boosting Serum uses hydrating ingredients such as water and glycerin, the latter of which moisturizes and protects the skin. It also includes various peptides that prevent a decline in collagen, a protein that makes skin appear plump and youthful.

I use the serum over a clean face before putting on my daily moisturizer, and apply once more after I wash my face at night. The non-invasive drugstore serum can also be used directly on any areas you want to target — all you need is a pea-sized amount to smooth on a thin layer over these spots. In addition to my smile lines, I applied the serum to my forehead, in between my eyebrows, and above my upper lip. The product also comes with a precision tip, so it can be applied directly from the tube to your face without the natural oils from your hands interfering. It’s gentle enough that my sensitive skin had no reaction after applying.

No 7 Beauty

Shop now: $24–$28 with code NO725M (Originally $42–$50); no7beauty.com

The serum also serves as a booster to your daily moisturizer. Just mix the same amount with your moisturizer before evenly smoothing over your face. I find this method helpful when I’m in a time crunch and don’t want to wait for the serum to dry before applying face cream. It can also be mixed with eye cream, primer, and foundation — just add one to two drops before applying.

Within about two weeks of use, I noticed that while my fine lines were still there, they had softened and weren’t as deep when I smiled. While it isn’t quite the miracle eraser that injectables are, it is a simple way to make lines less noticeable after a short period of time. Like any wrinkle-reducer, the longer you consistently use it, the more noticeable your results will be.

Shoppers also noticed results after using it for varying lengths of time, with one 75-year-old shopper saying they’ve used it for a year and it “lessened some lines on [their] eyes and around [their] mouth.” Another who has used the product “over several months” shared that their “wrinkles have all but faded,” with a separate person agreeing that “fine lines around eyes and lips practically disappear.” People have also noticed other benefits, with another shopper sharing that it “brightens the eye areas.”

Add the 15- or 25- milliliter size of the No7 Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum to your cart, and be sure to use our exclusive code NO725M to save an additional 25 percent off your purchase.

