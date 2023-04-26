My 45-Year-Old Mom Is a D-Cup and I’m a B-Cup, but We Both Love the Fit and Support of This Comfy, $29 Bra

It’s on rare sale right now.

Published on April 26, 2023

My Mom Is a D-Cup and Iâm a B-Cup, but Weâve Both Been Devoted to the Same $29 Best-Selling Bra for Over a Year
My 45-year-old mom and I have a lot in common, especially when it comes to our fashion choices. We’re both jean snobs who obsess over stilettos, never have enough jewelry, and love a classy outfit. Another style similarity we share? We can’t stand uncomfortable bras, finding them too tight and restrictive. That’s why we’ve both relied on Thirdlove’s super comfortable 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra for over a year — and it’s currently on rare sale.

Thirdlove’s best-selling bra with over 54,000 reviews is flattering and comfortable that forms and smooths the body using nylon, spandex, and a light underwire. Designed with pleated straps, silky-smooth lining, and foam-padded cups, it also stays in place without digging or scratching. Best of all, this intimate essential comes in several colors, including maroon, lavender, and teal, which are all on sale for as low as $29.

My mom calls it her “go-to” bra, particularly loving that you “can’t see where the bra starts and where it ends” underneath clothes. “There are no bra lines on the upper breast area through my shirts,” she continued telling me — and she knows what she’s talking about. The ultra-thin cups are specifically designed to disappear under clothing (even beneath white and tan tops). 

I also have nothing but praise for Thirdlove’s 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra. From the first time I wore my bra, I noticed how comfortable it felt upon my chest and how lightweight and smooth the material was against my skin. I also couldn’t believe how perfectly it fit; there was zero gapping or bunching, which is rare considering I always experience at least one of the two problems with bras. Not to mention, the straps stayed on my narrow shoulders whether I lounged in it, went on a walk, or did yoga. Speaking of fit, my mom and I both greatly vary in bra measurements: She’s a D-cup and I’m a B. Still, we discovered our ideal Thirdlove sizes thanks to the brand’s 60+ offered options, which includes half cups. 

The 24/7 bra is great for everyone, and other shoppers agree. “I don’t need to look any further for comfort, looks, or the right size,” said a reviewer. Another claimed they’ve been a “loyal T-shirt bra-wearer for years now” because the sizing is just that good. Other customers also say the band specifically provides “good support” and “doesn’t move” or “stretch out” like those of other bras. 

But the thing about Thirdlove’s 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra is you have to try it out yourself to really get a grasp on its comfort and expert sizing. Plus, it’s currently on sale for as low as $29, so I’d snag one while they’re still available; there’s no telling when the sale will wrap — or the bras sell out.

