I was born and raised in sunny Southern California, so I never prioritized winter essentials. At most, all I needed was a light jacket and some boots. But upon moving to New York, everything changed. Suddenly, I was stocking up on winter gear galore; bring on the puffy coats and toss me some knitted gloves. I also started trying just about every type of layering, including — and not limited to — thermal turtlenecks and tried-and-true undershirts. Most recently, I stumbled upon my next buy: these 25 percent-off Thermajane long johns.

Most people equate this clothing style to skiing, and that’s typically what it’s used for. However, I discovered that long johns are helpful in more ways than one — especially this best-selling, discounted set. Using polyester and spandex, the top and bottom retains body heat, making them ideal for general winter layering. Just pull on the two pieces and dress as you normally would for a winter day. With ease, you can create the ultimate base layer while beating the cold. Best of all, they come in an array of colors, ranging from navy and pink to red and black, so you can stay warm without sacrificing style. But if you’re like me, one walk to the train in a scarf, coat, beanie, and long johns will have you sweating. Thankfully, this discounted set is moisture-wicking; even if you break a sweat, you’ll stay dry and odor-free. This set isn’t only great for layering — it’s also perfect for lounging around the house. The thermals are lined with soft fabric, keeping you snuggly and warm. Throw in added four-way stretch, and you have yourself a new pair of pajamas or movie-watching attire.

Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); amazon.com

But don’t just take it from me; look to the 26,000-plus five-star Amazon ratings. Having named these long johns the number one best-seller in thermal sets, shoppers are hooked on the product. One reviewer said they “could live in these,” while another echoed the same sentiment saying “you could sleep in them, lounge in them, or wear them as a base layer.” But one particularly reeled me in the most, saying, “do not go into winter without these,” and that’s enough validation for me. So take the advice of thousands of fans and join me in scoring these on-sale long johns before the cold hits with a vengeance.

