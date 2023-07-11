Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista Are Reuniting for ‘The Super Models’

Just like everything else from the ‘90s, it looks like the Original Supermodels are now back and better than ever, too (not that they ever really left). Case in point? On Monday, Apple TV+ shared the first trailer for its upcoming documentary series, The Super Models (set to hit the streamer on Sept. 20) — and it teased the reunion of modeling legends Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista.

In the quick teaser, each of the four women took turns sitting in front of a gray backdrop before being prompted with the question, “How do you define the word supermodel?” While it seems we may have to wait until this fall to hear the models’ answers, the show will reportedly grant “unprecedented access to the models,” according to a press release.

“[The Super Models] takes viewers behind the camera and beyond the catwalk, revealing how they dominated the elite modeling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry,” the release continued.

getty

“Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself,” Apple TV+ added. “Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them.”

The release concluded, “Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself – and women’s roles within it – this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.”

In addition to starring in the series, all four women will also serve as executive producers on the show, with Oscar-winning director Barbara Kopple at The Super Models’ helm.