'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Is Coming Back for Season 3

There's big news coming from Cousins's Beach. Today, Prime Video announced that The Summer I Turned Pretty and its Taylor Swift-approved soundtrack will be returning for a third season — and in case anyone was wondering, the Jenny Han-penned book series has three installments, so fans are understandably elated. The streamer shared the news via a super-sweet video that highlighted the show's dreamy, hazy vibe and stunningly beautiful cast. The show's second season, which is still airing, has earned the distinction of being one of the 10 "most watched seasons of any series ever on the service," according to Glamour.

And in even bigger news (literally), Prime Video dropped another tidbit: season 3 will be 10 episodes compared to the first season's seven and the sophomore season's eight. According a press release, season 3 was officially green-lit ahead of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and news was being held until today. Prime Video added that production on the next season won't start until labor negotiations have been settled with the two unions.

Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a statement, “This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to.”

The third book in Han's trilogy is called We’ll Always Have Summer. However, today's news doesn't mean the third season of the show will be its last. With the show's popularity, there's always the possibility that the series could go off-book, much like Game of Thrones and Big Little Lies did after their initial success.

Erika Doss/Prime Video

The cast members haven't issued statements on the news yet (there's a strike happening, after all), but it's safe to assume that Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno will reprise their roles as Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah, respectively. The cast also includes Rain Spencer, David Iacono, Elsie Fisher, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, and Kyra Sedgwick.

