'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Is Coming Back for Season 3

It's set to be the biggest one yet.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 @ 01:37PM
Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad) The Summer I turned Pretty
Photo:

Erika Doss/Prime Video

There's big news coming from Cousins's Beach. Today, Prime Video announced that The Summer I Turned Pretty and its Taylor Swift-approved soundtrack will be returning for a third season — and in case anyone was wondering, the Jenny Han-penned book series has three installments, so fans are understandably elated. The streamer shared the news via a super-sweet video that highlighted the show's dreamy, hazy vibe and stunningly beautiful cast. The show's second season, which is still airing, has earned the distinction of being one of the 10 "most watched seasons of any series ever on the service," according to Glamour.

And in even bigger news (literally), Prime Video dropped another tidbit: season 3 will be 10 episodes compared to the first season's seven and the sophomore season's eight. According a press release, season 3 was officially green-lit ahead of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and news was being held until today. Prime Video added that production on the next season won't start until labor negotiations have been settled with the two unions.

Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a statement, “This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to.”

The third book in Han's trilogy is called We’ll Always Have Summer. However, today's news doesn't mean the third season of the show will be its last. With the show's popularity, there's always the possibility that the series could go off-book, much like Game of Thrones and Big Little Lies did after their initial success.

Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), Lola Tung (Belly) the Summer I Turned Pretty

Erika Doss/Prime Video

The cast members haven't issued statements on the news yet (there's a strike happening, after all), but it's safe to assume that Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno will reprise their roles as Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah, respectively. The cast also includes Rain Spencer, David Iacono, Elsie Fisher, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, and Kyra Sedgwick.

Related Articles
Barbie x Pride and Prejudice
BBC Gave Mr. Darcy the Barbie Treatment After That Viral "Depression Barbie" Scene
Vanessa Bryant Daughter Taylor Swift
The Internet Is Losing It Over Taylor Swift’s Sweet Hug With Kobe Bryant’s Daughter
Billie Eilish Red Roots
Billie Eilish’s Iconic Neon Roots Are Back
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara’s Trusty Summer Outfit Is Super Practical and Easy
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Her Summer Slip Dress With the Ultimate Fall Boot
Avril Lavigne, Brody Jenner
TBT: Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner Got Controversial Matching Couple Tattoos
Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane
The Producer of 'Suits' Wants Meghan Markle Back for a Revival
hilary swank cannes film festival
Hilary Swank Says Turning 49 as a First-Time Mom Made for Her “Happiest Birthday of All”
Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry
‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Director Questions R-Rating Of His Queer "Fairy Tale"
Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley Fans Can Get a Rare Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her SummerSlam Glam
Cindy Crawford Recreated Her Pepsi Ad for the NSFW "One Margarita" Video
Cindy Crawford Recreated Her Iconic Pepsi Ad for the "One Margarita" Video
Gigi Hadid Horse Khai
Gigi Hadid Passed the Horse Girl Torch to Khai During the Sweetest Mommy-Daughter Summer Date
Angus Cloud
'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Has Died at Age 25
Justin Min
For Justin H. Min, Real Representation Means Showing Every Side of Everyone
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore an Itty-Bitty Striped Bikini in Summer's Signature Color
Natasha Lyonne attends Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier
Natasha Lyonne Just Wore a $2,050 Version of 2008's Most Controversial Sandal