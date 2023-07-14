For years, I haphazardly shoved my beauty products into a tired bag with a broken zipper, convinced that there was nothing out there that would be capable of holding my expansive collection of makeup, lotions, serums, topicals, etc. I had resigned to settling for chaos in my luggage — until now. I recently discovered the Béis Cosmetic Case and let's just say my beauty life has changed for the better.

This bag is a literal game-changer if you’re a product collector like me. It’s incredibly spacious and durable, leaving plenty of room for all makeup — even the most fragile cosmetics. There’s a removable compartment for organizing brushes and a foldable mirror that easily stores in the side pocket. (You know, for those times when you’re crammed in a hotel room on a girl's trip and there’s only so much mirror space to go around). Underneath that flap, there’s a large rectangular storage space that you can stuff to the brim with all the eyeshadow palettes, liquid blushes, concealers, primers, contour sticks, and mascara that your heart desires.

But the best feature of all is that the inside is totally spill-proof. If a product leaks or breaks while in transit, you won’t have to throw out your bag or deal with makeup stains. Simply wipe any spills away with a damp cloth and your bag will be like new. (If you need further evidence, just watch the brand's TikTok series testing the bag’s ability to withstand even the most stubborn products). Béis founder, actor and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell, says that the process of developing these features and designing items is very intentional and that it takes a village.

“Our design process involves a tight and nimble design team who are all forced to listen to my crazy whims and over-the-top wishlist,” Mitchell tells InStyle. “From there, we work together to hone in on everything from materials, furnishings, colorways, size, design execution, and product innovation. We do several rounds of digital design and then move into sampling. We product test all of our samples day-to-day to perfect our designs and product features to ensure that by the time product reaches consumers' hands it is truly the best it can be.”

The star personally swears by the bag and says it goes “everywhere” with her. “I pack all my skincare and makeup essentials in one, and then all the things I need for the kids (sunscreen, brushes, and body wash) in another,” she says.

The sleek pleather case comes in nine different colors that match much of the brand’s existing luggage so you can coordinate on the go. I chose the Atlas Pink to complement my dainty blush-colored luggage. I put the bag to the test for a quick weekend getaway and managed to store my entire makeup collection (including false lashes). I even had room in my bag for my bathroom minis and razor (which I usually have to store in a separate pouch). When getting ready in my quaint hotel room, I was able to post up at the vanity with my handy-dandy Béis mirror, making it so easy for me to do my glam even when my friends and family were hogging all of the other mirrors.

With a price point of $68, it’s slightly steep for a makeup bag. But splurging for The Cosmetic Bag is just something you’re mostly likely never going to regret doing, trust me. But you will regret not having it in your next packing frenzy when you’re trying to jam all your products into one tiny makeup bag.

