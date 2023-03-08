The Royal Family Skipped Princess Lilibet's Christening Despite an Invitation From Harry and Meghan

The young royal was officially christened during an intimate ceremony in Montecito.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating a major milestone following the recent christening of their daughter Princess Lilibet Diana  — but apparently, the rest of the Royal Family opted to celebrate from afar.

On Friday, the 1-year-old royal was officially christened during a small, intimate ceremony at the couple’s Montecito home, a source confirmed to People. But while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did end up extending invites to King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton to join the festivities (despite ongoing tension between both parties), the royal relatives were reportedly not in attendance.

“I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor,” a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry told People.

Although few details are known as to why, exactly, Lilibet’s grandparents and her aunt and uncle would turn down the invitation, there is no shortage of reasons to speculate: The news comes just days after it was announced that Meghan and Harry will be evicted from their Windsor home of Frogmore Cottage come summertime and just weeks after whispers regarding the Sussexes’ presence at King Charles’ coronation first began.

Despite how Harry may feel about his relatives, the prince has always been open about the fact that he hopes his children will still foster meaningful relationships with members of the Royal Family. 

“I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution — so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy,” he told People in January.

