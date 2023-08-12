Salma Hayek and Olivia Wilde’s Esthetician Says This Eye Cream “Plumps Out Fine Lines Immediately”

When a celebrity says they use a beauty product, a lot of the time they are introduced to it via their esthetician or glam team; getting a recommendation from a celebrity esthetician is going directly to the source. It makes sense given how much time they must spend sitting in a chair while people attend to their upkeep. Take Cynthia Franco, a celebrity esthetician whose clients include Salma Hayek, Kathryn Hahn, and Olivia Wilde. Her recent go-to product? The Outset’s Smoothing Vitamin C Eye and Expression Lines Cream.

Co-founded by Scarlett Johansson, The Outset already has its celebrity pedigree. But when Franco started using it, the “instant results” were what convinced her. “I love the feel and texture of this eye cream,” Franco told InStyle. But the real oomph she says, “is that as soon as you apply it, it plumps out fine lines immediately.” She advises to tap it around just one eye to see firsthand how noticeable the difference is.

The Outset

It’s hard to say which specific ingredients are responsible for the immediate results, but the formula has a lineup of heavy hitters. There’s vitamin C, Centella extract, and the brand’s proprietary Hyaluroset complex. Vitamin C brightens under eyes and dark circles and Centella extract is rich in amino and fatty acids that soften skin and smooth out texture. The bigshot ingredient, however, is the Hyaluroset complex, a botanically derived hyaluronic acid alternative. It’s an effective yet gentle ingredient that moisturizes, retains hydration, and plumps for firmer skin with less-visible fine lines and wrinkles.

The Outset’s Smoothing Vitamin C Eye and Expression Lines Cream isn’t just a hit among celebrity estheticians, but with hundreds of shoppers, too. One who went in with “high expectations” still found themselves “blown away” by the results. Their dark circles and “prominent wrinkles” “looked much better after using [it for] less than a week.” Another reviewer said it “smooths, plumps, and softens fine lines” so well, they don’t just use it on their eyes, but on their mouth and forehead, too.

Head to The Outset to shop its fast-working Smoothing Vitamin C Eye and Expression Lines Cream for $42.

