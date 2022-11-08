Psst, We’ve Got Access to a Super Secret Sale on Scarlett Johansson’s Clean Skincare Line

There are instances where more is better, like when I go to Chipotle and pay for guac, but when it comes to skincare, my approach is to keep things simple. While the influx of beauty products might make you believe your already seven-step process is far from incomplete, I’ve found that maintaining a minimal routine keeps my skin the most in check. And I’m not alone; Scarlett Johansson devised an entire line with simplicity in mind, both in regards to the ingredients and process. And to kick off the holiday season, the actress has launched an exclusive The Outset sale just for InStyle readers.

From now until November 10, you can save 30 percent on your entire order from The Outset using code INSTYLE30. The brand, which uses clean ingredients and botanical substitutes, including a hyaluronic acid-like hyaluroset complex, was inspired by the actress’ “problem skin” that wasn’t taking well to the ingredients she described as harmful for both her skin and the planet. “I wanted to create something that felt extremely luxurious and has a beautiful feel the morning after," Johansson told InStyle. And thanks to that simple approach, the brand has quickly become a customer- and beauty editor-favorite.

To kick off the InStyle-exclusive sale, we rounded up some of the brand’s best-selling and editor-approved products, which are now 30 percent off.

Scarlett Johansson told InStyle beauty writer Tamim Alnuweiri that she mixes the brand’s Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum with her favorite concealer to create a dewey, DIY skin tint that gives just a little coverage and a lot of moisture. While you take her advice (we did) and create a hybrid beauty product, you can also use it after cleansing and before moisturizer to improve elasticity and fine lines, while adding a boost of radiance. One customer even noted that after three weeks, they saw an improvement in their skin’s “tone and condition,” writing that it looks “so much better.”

Another product customers and beauty writers can agree on? The Exfoliating Caffeine Micro Polish, which Johansson says cleared her adult acne. This gentle scrub is designed to smooth and brighten, while caffeine gives your skin a boost of energy. One shopper said their skin is “brighter after every use,” while another noted that the polish, which cleared their pores while leaving their skin radiant, “removes all the flaky, dry skin” without causing additional dryness.

And for a simple cleanser, an InStyle writer who deals with extreme dryness described the brand’s Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser as “everything I've ever wanted from a face wash,” noting that it removes makeup excellently while leaving skin incredibly moisturized. And customers love that the clean ingredients nourish their sensitive skin without feeling overstripped. “I have incredibly sensitive skin and need hydration to keep [it] happy, [and] the antioxidant cleanser works wonders,” wrote one shopper, adding that it’s “incredibly gentle” but leaves their skin “ultra clean.” Another, who deals with temperamental skin and constant flare-ups calls this cleanser a “life-saver,” writing that they’ve experienced, “No redness, itchiness, or blotches,” and that their skin is, “soft, hydrated, clean, and healthy,” deeming it “the best product out there for [people with] sensitive skin.”

