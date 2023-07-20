Shoppers Say Their Pores “Shrunk Significantly” Thanks to This $6 Oil Control Serum

Plus, it leaves skin "hydrated and plump."

Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation.

Published on July 20, 2023

Between seasonal changes, your living environment, and stress, we often put our skin through the wringer. All of these factors make the search for helpful (and affordable) skincare products that reduce unwanted texture and signs of aging the equivalent of finding The Holy Grail. When you come across one that incorporates effortlessly into your daily skincare routine, it’s worth buying multiples. 

One serum we have our eye on that promises to do just that, and more is The Ordinary’s 10% + Zinc 1% Oil Control Serum, and you can get it for just $6 at Ulta. This editor-loved formula helps control breakouts by removing excess oil while evening out your complexion, making the bottle that’s garnered thousands of five-star reviews worth the hype. As if that’s not reason enough to grab it, the serum also minimizes enlarged pores and provides a youthful glow and brighter skin.

The oil control serum isn’t just for those with oily skin, it also works on combination skin types and for anyone who wants to shrink the look of their pores while diminishing breakouts. It can be applied on the entire face or in a mask-like approach, placing it only on the specific areas you want to target. With niacinamide and zinc PCA, the fragrance-free formula is recommended to be used post-cleansing and before heavier creams in the morning and at night. 

Thousands of shoppers, including those with more sensitive skin, have praised the serum for its noticeable results. One shopper with aging skin called it a “miracle in a bottle.” Another person who applies it to the fine lines around their mouth, nose, and neck said their complexion is more “hydrated and plump” after using it for two weeks, while another reviewer said the serum is better than getting a “professional facial.” Several people have also noticed impressive acne-clearing and pore-minimizing results, with one reviewer saying their pores “shrunk significantly” on their cheeks and nose. 

For a skincare superhero to add to your daily routine, grab The Ordinary’s oil control serum for just $6 at Ulta Beauty.

