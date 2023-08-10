Shoppers Ditched Their $100 Beauty Products for This $9 Serum That Makes Skin Look “10 Years Younger”

A 79-year-old even got asked if they got a face lift after consistent use.

Published on August 10, 2023

Skin doesn’t care if you’re in the heat of the summer or bracing for winter’s cold air; it will always crave deep moisture to stay healthy. So, do as you were told growing up and hydrate, hydrate, hydrate, particularly where your skin is concerned. Hydration not only keeps the texture soft and smooth, but it also boosts skin elasticity and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 

One of the most touted ingredients up for the challenge is hyaluronic acid, which is that tall drink of water your skin needs to stay plump. While there are plenty of choices out there, the affordable brand The Ordinary took a back-to-the-basics approach with its Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum, and it’s only $9 at Nordstrom. 

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 

Nordstrom THE ORDINARY Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

Nordstrom

The water-based hydrating serum penetrates multiple layers to quench dehydrated skin, specifically targeting wrinkles and textured (read: rough and bumpy) skin. It also incorporates vitamin B5 to further moisturize, leading to skin that looks and feels smooth, plump, and firm. With regular use, The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum boosts the skin’s barrier to lock in moisture over time.

Using the included dropper from the 1-ounce bottle in the morning and at night, apply a thin layer of the serum to a just-cleansed face before incorporating additional creams. The serum works on any skin type without causing irritation, including those with sensitive skin. 

Another benefit of the Hyaluronic Acid and vitamin B5 serum is that it transforms previously dull and dry skin to having a natural radiance, with one shopper sharing that since using it, their “skin is noticeably glowing,” while another reviewer added that it “kills the persistent dullness” they often experience. After applying nightly, they “wake up with extremely soft and supple skin.”

Shoppers use the serum to tackle signs of aging, like fine lines and wrinkles, and one of them who called it the “most amazing product” said  that using “just a dab” each night makes their skin “so much smoother” and that their skin “looks 10 years younger.” In fact, the shopper gave up other “high price” products that are “$100” in favor of The Ordinary serum. 

Another customer and their mom began using it for their “very dark circles and baggy wrinkles” under their eyes, and said “within two weeks,” they were brighter thanks to this “magical product.” And even more shoppers have recommended it to their moms, including one who suggested the serum to their 79-year-old mom. They noted that “at the doctor last week” their mom was asked “twice, if she’d had a face lift,” and that the doctor “refused to believe” she hadn’t. Other reviewers found additional benefits, including clearing up discoloration, acne, and redness, and they use it on their neck and decollete, too.

Everyone can benefit from a dropper-filled dose of hydration, so grab the ultra-affordable Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum from The Ordinary for just $9, or keep scrolling for even more hyaluronic acid skincare products at Nordstrom.

Kiehl’s Ultra Pure High-Potency Serum 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid

Nordstrom KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 Ultra Pure High-Potency Serum 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid

Nordstrom

Fresh Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum

Nordstrom Fresh Tea Elixir Skin Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging Serum

Nordstrom

First Aid Beauty Hydrating Serum With Hyaluronic Acid 

Nordstrom FIRST AID BEAUTY Hydrating Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

Nordstrom

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

Nordstrom PETER THOMAS ROTH Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

Nordstrom


