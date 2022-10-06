Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Use This High-End Device for Home Workouts — and It’s $700 Off Now

It might feel like fall only just started, but between Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale and the myriad brands that have followed suit, the holiday season is already looming. Not to be outdone by the deals seemingly everywhere, the Mirror — that sleek and sophisticated at-home workout equipment that looks, well, just like a full-length mirror — is offering interested shoppers an unheard-of bargain. Right now, the same workouts Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon stream in their home gyms is available to the rest of us for $700 off. This deal brings the price down to a much more palatable $795, the cheapest the Mirror has ever been.

The Mirror is designed to look like a piece of decor when not in use, but once it’s powered on, it’s a Pure Barre class, Y7 Yoga studio, Rumble Boxing ring, personal training session, HIIT workout, and so much more. In fact, there are more than 10,000 workouts saved on the Mirror, with new classes added weekly that you can access with a Lululemon Studio membership (for $39 per month).

On top of classes that span 60 different workout genres, there are dozens of fitness programs to follow over the course of weeks or months, competitive classes that show your stats against other mirror owners, a daily schedule of live classes to attend, and the option to work one-on-one with a personal trainer, too. Workouts span anywhere from 5- to 60-minutes long, so not only is there a class for everyone, but also a schedule for everyone.

Unlike bulky home gym equipment that alleges to blend in seamlessly with your furniture, the Mirror actually achieves this. The only hardware included — and needed — is a simple metal stand that screws into the bottom of the Mirror to keep it and the speakers off the floor. You can even choose to have it mounted on a wall for free when it’s delivered and set up.

You have the option to buy a package that includes the brand’s weights, resistance bands, yoga blocks, mat, and more, but none of this additional equipment is required to take the Lululemon Studio classes. And if there’s anything we learned about working out at home through the pandemic, it’s that improvising with cans of crushed tomatoes or jugs of laundry detergent make for perfectly acceptable weights.

All you need to power the Mirror is its app, and once it’s on your phone, you can easily bounce around between class options — from dance, cardio, kickboxing, and meditation sessions — to determine what makes sense for you and what you need in the moment. And over time, the Mirror's advanced technology and algorithm will suggest workouts based on your trends, fitness goals, and preferences.

The Mirror has 645 reviews and an average rating of 4.9 stars. Many shoppers wrote that they thought the “cool factor” might wear off over time, but, one person wrote a definitive “Nope!,” adding that they and their husband “use the Mirror several times a week.” Another wrote that they’re a beginner when it comes to “moving [their] body,” but said that the Mirror has helped them “gain confidence” and taught them so many workouts that “make [them] feel energized and healthy.” And a third reviewer shared that they have tons of home gym equipment, like an elliptical, weights, and a treadmill, but they use their Mirror “more than all the other equipment.”

If you’re ready to take your home workouts to the next level, now is the time. Shop the Mirror while this incredible offer of $700 off is still available.