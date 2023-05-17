Fashion The Best Mermaidcore Looks from The Little Mermaid Press Tour Halle Bailey and co. really nailed the theme. By Lindy Segal Lindy Segal Lindy is a fashion, beauty, and lifestyle writer based in New York City. In her spare time, she writes a Substack newsletter called GATEKEEPING, and watches Bravo with her chihuahua mix, Barney. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 17, 2023 @ 03:27PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Mermaidcore is officially one of the year’s most inescapable trends. Characterized by iridescent fabrics, jewel tones, sequins, and shell motifs — anything a mermaid might wear — the trend has crossed over from kitschy to mainstream. Coincidentally (or not), The Little Mermaid remake, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, is also headed to theaters on May 26. Naturally, the film’s stars and other premiere attendees have dressed on theme for the red carpet, providing all the mermaidcore inspo one might need on land or off. Ahead, see the best under-the-sea-inspired looks from The Little Mermaid press tour, thanks to our real-life Ariel and more. 10 Aquamarine Nail Looks That Scream Mermaidcore Halle Bailey in Miss Sohee Getty Images At the London premiere, Bailey went for a shell theme with her Miss Sohee gown and intricately beaded headpiece. Halle Bailey's Bedazzled Asymmetric LBD Was Made From Recycled Water Bottles Halle Bailey in Valdrin Sahiti Getty Images At the Hollywood premiere of the film, Bailey looked like a fashionable fish out of water in her metallic, wave-like strapless gown by Valdrin Sahiti. Halle Bailey in Georges Chakra Getty Images In Mexico City, Bailey’s sheer Georges Chakra look was what you might consider mermaidcore lite, but still on theme thanks to the pearl-embellished neckline. Halle Bailey in Michael Fausto Getty Images While singing “Part of Your World” on American Idol, Bailey went for an oceanic vibe again in her custom Michael Fausto gown. Simone Ashley in Victoria Beckham Getty Images Simone Ashley, who stars in the film as Indira, went for a beachy twist on the mermaidcore trend in this Victoria Beckham dress at the London premiere. Melissa McCarthy Getty Images The film’s iconic Ursula, Melissa McCarthy, channeled her character in this fringey cobalt gown with matching gloves. Daveed Diggs Getty Images Daveed Diggs, a.k.a. the film’s Sebastian, got in on the theme too, wearing a sequin pattern shirt and matching pants. Jourdan Dunn Getty Images Jourdan Dunn was a “real life mermaid” in her second-skin cobalt gown. Tamera Mowry Getty Images Tamera Mowry’s ombré off-the-shoulder gown screams “under the sea.” Kelly Rowland in Prabal Gurung Kelly Rowland’s printed, caped Prabal Gurung dress was part coral reef, part Venus on the half-shell. Stephanie Beatriz in Le Thanh Hoa Getty Images Stephanie Beatriz was like a real-life seashell in her iridescent high-low gown by Le Thanh Hoa.