The Best Mermaidcore Looks from The Little Mermaid Press Tour

Halle Bailey and co. really nailed the theme.

By
Lindy Segal
Lindy Segal headshot
Lindy Segal
Lindy is a fashion, beauty, and lifestyle writer based in New York City. In her spare time, she writes a Substack newsletter called GATEKEEPING, and watches Bravo with her chihuahua mix, Barney.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 @ 03:27PM
Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid"
Photo:

Getty Images

Mermaidcore is officially one of the year’s most inescapable trends. Characterized by iridescent fabrics, jewel tones, sequins, and shell motifs — anything a mermaid might wear — the trend has crossed over from kitschy to mainstream. Coincidentally (or not), The Little Mermaid remake, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, is also headed to theaters on May 26. Naturally, the film’s stars and other premiere attendees have dressed on theme for the red carpet, providing all the mermaidcore inspo one might need on land or off. Ahead, see the best under-the-sea-inspired looks from The Little Mermaid press tour, thanks to our real-life Ariel and more.

Halle Bailey in Miss Sohee

Halle Bailey attends the UK Premiere of "The Little Mermaid" in Miss Sohee

Getty Images

At the London premiere, Bailey went for a shell theme with her Miss Sohee gown and intricately beaded headpiece.

Halle Bailey in Valdrin Sahiti

Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California

Getty Images

At the Hollywood premiere of the film, Bailey looked like a fashionable fish out of water in her metallic, wave-like strapless gown by Valdrin Sahiti.

Halle Bailey in Georges Chakra

Halle Bailey attends the red carpet of The Little Mermaid premiere in Georges Chakra

Getty Images


In Mexico City, Bailey’s sheer Georges Chakra look was what you might consider mermaidcore lite, but still on theme thanks to the pearl-embellished neckline.

Halle Bailey in Michael Fausto

Halle Bailey in Michael Fausto dress at American idol

Getty Images


While singing “Part of Your World” on American Idol, Bailey went for an oceanic vibe again in her custom Michael Fausto gown.

Simone Ashley in Victoria Beckham

Simone Ashley in Victoria Beckham dress

Getty Images

Simone Ashley, who stars in the film as Indira, went for a beachy twist on the mermaidcore trend in this Victoria Beckham dress at the London premiere.

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in blue dress

Getty Images

The film’s iconic Ursula, Melissa McCarthy, channeled her character in this fringey cobalt gown with matching gloves.

Daveed Diggs

Daveed Diggs attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in sequin outfit

Getty Images

Daveed Diggs, a.k.a. the film’s Sebastian, got in on the theme too, wearing a sequin pattern shirt and matching pants.

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn attends the UK Premiere of "The Little Mermaid" in blue gown

Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn was a “real life mermaid” in her second-skin cobalt gown.

Tamera Mowry

Tamera Mowry attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in blue ombre dress

Getty Images

Tamera Mowry’s ombré off-the-shoulder gown screams “under the sea.”

Kelly Rowland in Prabal Gurung

Kelly Rowland attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in Prabal Gurung


Kelly Rowland’s printed, caped Prabal Gurung dress was part coral reef, part Venus on the half-shell. 

Stephanie Beatriz in Le Thanh Hoa

Stephanie Beatriz attends the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in iridescent dress

Getty Images


Stephanie Beatriz was like a real-life seashell in her iridescent high-low gown by Le Thanh Hoa.

