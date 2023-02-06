Hundreds of Shoppers Say This $14 Treatment Makes Hair “Stronger” and “Twice as Thick”

The Inkey List is one of those skincare brands that appears in every other beauty video on my TikTok feed. The allure is easy to understand: Its most expensive skincare product is the $25 Scar, Mark, and Wrinkle Solution, and for hair, a $16 Scalp Caffeine Treatment. Affordability isn’t its sole selling point — the celebrity-used brand creates products with hundreds, if not thousands, of five-star ratings by empowering shoppers with all of the transparency and information they could possibly need to make educated purchases.

As someone who is still experiencing COVID-19-related hair thinning a year later, the $14 Peptide Volumizing Hair Treatment catches my eye thanks to its ability to increase hair thickness and volume, per the brand. It has hundreds of five-star reviews across its website and Sephora. The key to these benefits is Keranurti, a protein- and glycerin-filled complex that plumps each strand of individual hair to promote overall fullness, plus peptides, amino acids that promote the health of proteins like keratin. Lastly, betaine conditions hair and makes it healthy, according to The Inkey List

The Inkey List

Shop now: $14; theinkeylist.com and sephora.com

Harness all of the thickening and strengthening benefits by using the treatment post-wash once or twice a week. To use, shake the bottle and apply a thin layer all over your strands. Give it some time to seep in, then continue to style your hair as usual.

The results are noticeable after just one use, according to some shoppers. A skeptical reviewer was “really surprised,” by their results, adding, “It genuinely makes my hair strands thicker and stronger.” They described their hair as being “twice as thick” and said the gel-like formula has absolutely no feel or residue. A “breast cancer survivor” said they began using The Inkey List Peptide Treatment “after having lost [their] hair to treatment.” The reviewer said their “baby fine and very limp” hair “feels and looks fuller” after using this.

The Inkey List Peptide Hair Treatment is a “complete game-changer” for thickening, strengthening, and volumizing hair — and the best part: It’s just $14. Head to Sephora and the brand’s site to shop.

