Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling, Now-$23 Leggings Are So Comfy, They Feel Like "Wearing Nothing"

It's no wonder the flattering pants have 41,000+ perfect ratings.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Yoga Leggings
Photo:

Getty Images

In my humble opinion, yoga pants are one of humankind's greatest inventions. Sure, that may be a bit dramatic, but there’s nothing better than plopping down on the couch in your go-to pair of leggings with a snack  (now you know my favorite pastime). Beyond that, yoga pants come in handy for a variety of other activities, such as working out, running errands, and — wait for it — yoga. (Hah.) So when I saw that Amazon’s number one best-selling yoga bottoms from The Gym People were on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day, I had to add them to my cart. 

The aforementioned pants come in 39 colors and two styles (capri and full-length),  ranging in size from XS to 3XL. Made with stretchy spandex, The Gym People bottoms feature a smoothing silhouette and an elastic high rise waistband with added compression.      

Amazon PD THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants Grey

Amazon

Shop now: $23 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Amazon PD THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants Pale Purple

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Amazon PD THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants Black

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Perhaps most importantly, The Gym People leggings are comfortable. The fabric is soft and skin-friendly without being see-through. While the fabric is a bit thick to eliminate any unwanted peek-a-boos, it’s extremely breathable, moisture-wicking, and supportive, keeping you cool, dry, and confident. Easier to overlook, though, are the legging’s hidden details, such as the gusset crotch, which helps to increase movement and minimize chafing. The side, inner, and back pockets are just as exciting, providing you with hidden areas that are great for stashing lip balm, keys, and credit cards. 

But don’t just take it from me. Look to the 41,300-plus five-star Amazon ratings for proof. “Little did I know the heaven that would [graze] my butt when I put these on,” one enthusiastic shopper wrote, who went on to rave about the “thick, comfy, supportive material.” Another reviewer echoed the same sentiment, saying the leggings “are so smooth it's like wearing nothing,” and appreciated the fact that they stayed put and never rolled down. 

If you’re even slightly considering buying The Gym People’s best-selling leggings , this is the time to do so; snag them for as low as $23 at Amazon while you can. 

Amazon PD THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants Pink

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Amazon PD THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants Blue

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Amazon PD THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants Green

Amazon

Shop now: $25 (Originally $30); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Platform Flip Flops
I Wore Platform Flip-Flops Every Day in the Early 2000s, and Now I'm Adding This Comfy $20 Pair to My Cart
Early One-Off Deal: Body Care Product (Lotion, Exfoliant, etc.) KP scrub
Shoppers Say Their Bumpy Skin Is “Smooth for the First Time in Years” Thanks to This $19 Body Scrub
No.7 Menopause Skincare Line Launch
You Can Get Menopause Skincare At the Drugstore, Thanks to This British Beauty Brand
Related Articles
Amazon Look-a-like Sandals
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, and More Celebrities Keep Wearing This Practical Summer Sandal
Amazon Beach Coverups
Amazon Has 10,000+ Swimsuit Cover-Ups for Summer, and These 8 Stylish Options Are Up to 44% Off
Cerave Eye Repair Cream
5,000+ People Bought Amazon’s No. 1 Best-Selling Eye Cream This Week, and It’s $14 Now
Amazon Summer Blouses
There’s a Dizzying Amount of Summer Blouses on Sale at Amazon Right Now — These Are the 10 Best Under $30
Amazon Straw Bag
Shoppers Can't Stop Raving About This Woven Tote Bag That "Looks Expensive" but Is Just $20
Early One-Off Deal: Body Care Product (Lotion, Exfoliant, etc.) KP scrub
Shoppers Say Their Bumpy Skin Is “Smooth for the First Time in Years” Thanks to This $19 Body Scrub
Comfortable Amazon Bra
75-Year-Old Shoppers Say They Comfortably Wear This Smoothing Bra "All Day" — and It's 68% Off
Amazon Asics Gel Excite 9 Sneaker Deal
These Supportive, Nurse-Approved Sneakers From a Supermodel-Loved Brand Are on Sale for $49 at Amazon
The Best Swimsuits on Amazon for All Your Summer Needs
The 19 Best Swimsuits on Amazon for All Your Summer Needs
Comfy Sandals Fashion Item Under $50
Amazon Discounted Thousands of Comfortable Sandals Ahead of Prime Day, and These Are the 10 Best for Under $50
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Easy Summer Look Included a Celeb-Approved Wardrobe Staple You Can Get for $6 at Amazon
shampoo
Amazon Shoppers With Gray Hair Say My Favorite $23 Toning Shampoo Removes Brassiness and Dullness
This "Super Flattering and Fun" Halter-Neck Mini Dress Is on Sale for $34 at Amazon
This "Super Flattering and Fun" Halter-Neck Mini Dress Is on Sale for $34 at Amazon
Editor Favorite Amazon Items for Summer
10 Amazon Finds We Actually Buy Every Summer, From $8 to $25
I Went Bra-Less at an Award Show Thanks to the Genius $20 Style Hack Kate Hudson Is Also a Fan of
I Went Bra-Less at an Award Show Thanks to the Genius $20 Style Hack Kate Hudson Is Also a Fan of
Woman Wearing a Summer Chiffon Blouse
Shoppers Call This “Very Sexy” Amazon Blouse a “Beautiful Essential” for Summer, and It's Now Just $29