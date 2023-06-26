Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling, Now-$23 Leggings Are So Comfy, They Feel Like "Wearing Nothing"

In my humble opinion, yoga pants are one of humankind's greatest inventions. Sure, that may be a bit dramatic, but there’s nothing better than plopping down on the couch in your go-to pair of leggings with a snack (now you know my favorite pastime). Beyond that, yoga pants come in handy for a variety of other activities, such as working out, running errands, and — wait for it — yoga. (Hah.) So when I saw that Amazon’s number one best-selling yoga bottoms from The Gym People were on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day, I had to add them to my cart.

The aforementioned pants come in 39 colors and two styles (capri and full-length), ranging in size from XS to 3XL. Made with stretchy spandex, The Gym People bottoms feature a smoothing silhouette and an elastic high rise waistband with added compression.

Shop now: $23 (Originally $30); amazon.com



Perhaps most importantly, The Gym People leggings are comfortable. The fabric is soft and skin-friendly without being see-through. While the fabric is a bit thick to eliminate any unwanted peek-a-boos, it’s extremely breathable, moisture-wicking, and supportive, keeping you cool, dry, and confident. Easier to overlook, though, are the legging’s hidden details, such as the gusset crotch, which helps to increase movement and minimize chafing. The side, inner, and back pockets are just as exciting, providing you with hidden areas that are great for stashing lip balm, keys, and credit cards.

But don’t just take it from me. Look to the 41,300-plus five-star Amazon ratings for proof. “Little did I know the heaven that would [graze] my butt when I put these on,” one enthusiastic shopper wrote, who went on to rave about the “thick, comfy, supportive material.” Another reviewer echoed the same sentiment, saying the leggings “are so smooth it's like wearing nothing,” and appreciated the fact that they stayed put and never rolled down.

If you’re even slightly considering buying The Gym People’s best-selling leggings , this is the time to do so; snag them for as low as $23 at Amazon while you can.

