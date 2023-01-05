Amazon’s Best-Selling $25 Leggings Rival "Much More Expensive Brands,” Shoppers Say

And I can confirm they’re worth the hype.

By
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury is a Commerce Producer at Dotdash Meredith.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 5, 2023 @ 03:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon best-selling $25 leggings
Photo:

InStyle / Reese Herrington

I hate to admit that I wear leggings for every outfit — in fact, I’m always on the hunt for the perfect pair that stays put and doesn’t break the bank. While it’s true some of my favorite pairs for running errands and a night out are from high-end brands like Lululemon and Beyond Yoga, I’ve found a $25 pair I’m obsessed with that are just as good: Enter The Gym People’s High Waist Yoga Pants

The comfy Gym People leggings are Amazon’s best-selling yoga leggings thanks to more than 35,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Shoppers love that the leggings are flattering, snug, and thick, with many saying they rival “much more expensive brands.” Often compared to options from brands like Lululemon, Athleta, and Fabletics, I can attest that the Gym People leggings provide plenty of support — without the price tag. 

THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Yoga Leggings

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

Available in 39 colors from black to bright pink and sizes S to 3XL, the leggings come in both full-length and capri styles. (You can also snag a fleece-lined version that’s perfect for winter.) They have a wide, elastic waistband with a high rise fit and two roomy side pockets —  a few Amazon reviewers have even managed to fit water bottles in them. As a guy with a curvy frame, these leggings stay in place and keep me warm during the winter with its elastic material. 

If you somehow need more convincing to add this pair to your cart, take it from the thousand (and thousands) shoppers who claim they’re the “best leggings ever.” One shopper with a curvy figure loves how these leggings “hug the waist,” while another customer called them the “OG of workout tights” because they’re “snug in all the right places” without rolling or pinching the skin.

Out of all the leggings I’ve tried, the Gym People’s High Waist Yoga Pants  are hands down the best; I’ve even added three additional colors to my wardrobe recently. Grab a pair on Amazon before everybody else finds out about them.

THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Yoga Leggings

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com 

THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Yoga Leggings

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Yoga Leggings

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Hilary Swank and I Both Use This Lightweight Skin Tint for Glowing Skin
Hilary Swank and I Both Use This Lightweight Skin Tint for Glowing Skin
Summer Friday's Sheer Skin Tint
Skinimalism Is 2023’s Biggest Beauty Trend, and My Go-To Skin Tint Is All You Need to Get the Look
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear This Staple Winter Accessory
Related Articles
I'm a Jeans Devotee, but I'm Buying This 32-Percent-Off Amazon Sweater Dress with TK Perfect Ratings
I’m a Fashion Writer, and I’m Snagging This Super Cozy Amazon Sweater Dress While It’s $29
Emily Ratajkowski Cropped Suit Instagram Story
Emily Ratajkowsi Just Made a Case for the Controversial Office Crop Top
Freelance: This Wireless, Strapless Bra Actually Holds and Supports My 38DD Boobs
This Strapless Bra Actually Supports My 38DD Boobs In a Flattering Way — and It’s Under $20 at Amazon
Reformation's Best-Selling Shoe Is Loved by Gigi Hadid and Katie Holme's â and It Just Dropped In 3 New Colors
This Celeb-Favorite Shoe Just Got a Major Upgrade, and InStyle Readers Get an Exclusive First Look
Popular $10 Amazon leggings
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These “Thick and Comfortable” $10 Leggings
Recreating Kendall Jenner's NYE Look
Recreate Kendall Jenner’s Sexy New Year’s Eve Look for $70 With These Amazon Best-Sellers
This Surprising Basic Is Currently Amazonâs Best Seller, and Itâs Majorly Marked Down
This Surprising Wardrobe Basic Is an Amazon Best-Seller, and It's on Sale for $2 Apiece
Champion Women's Powerblend Joggers, Script Logo
I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Comfy Joggers While They're 58% Off at Amazon
JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm 10 Ingredients Makeup Remover
Amazon Shoppers Say This Now-$15 Viral Cleansing Balm “Melts Away Makeup” and Makes Skin “Soft and Dewy”
Amazon New Year's Sale
Amazon’s New Year Sale Is Overflowing With Epic Deals — Here Are the 40 Best, Starting at $4
Peace Out Skincare Sale Extended Sale Tout
Surprise! Peace Out Just Extended Its Sitewide Sale with Deeper Discounts on Best-Selling Skincare
InStyle Editor-Approved Bras
Lots of InStyle Editor-Approved Bras Are on Sale, and We Found the 7 Best Deals
Street Style
These Are the 10 Amazon Products InStyle Readers Bought Most This Year, Starting at $4
Editor and Oprah Approved Brand Holiday Sale
This Editor- and Oprah-Approved Brand Has a Sneaky Post-Holiday Sale — and These Are the Best Items to Shop
Best Early New Years Amazon Deals
Amazon’s Early New Years Sale Already Has Discounts Up to 81% Off, and We Found the 25 Best Deals
JW PEI Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag
This Practical Accessory Is One of Oprah’s Favorites — and It’s on Sale for 20 Percent Off at Amazon