Amazon’s Best-Selling $25 Leggings Rival "Much More Expensive Brands,” Shoppers Say

I hate to admit that I wear leggings for every outfit — in fact, I’m always on the hunt for the perfect pair that stays put and doesn’t break the bank. While it’s true some of my favorite pairs for running errands and a night out are from high-end brands like Lululemon and Beyond Yoga, I’ve found a $25 pair I’m obsessed with that are just as good: Enter The Gym People’s High Waist Yoga Pants.

The comfy Gym People leggings are Amazon’s best-selling yoga leggings thanks to more than 35,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Shoppers love that the leggings are flattering, snug, and thick, with many saying they rival “much more expensive brands.” Often compared to options from brands like Lululemon, Athleta, and Fabletics, I can attest that the Gym People leggings provide plenty of support — without the price tag.

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

Available in 39 colors from black to bright pink and sizes S to 3XL, the leggings come in both full-length and capri styles. (You can also snag a fleece-lined version that’s perfect for winter.) They have a wide, elastic waistband with a high rise fit and two roomy side pockets — a few Amazon reviewers have even managed to fit water bottles in them. As a guy with a curvy frame, these leggings stay in place and keep me warm during the winter with its elastic material.

If you somehow need more convincing to add this pair to your cart, take it from the thousand (and thousands) shoppers who claim they’re the “best leggings ever.” One shopper with a curvy figure loves how these leggings “hug the waist,” while another customer called them the “OG of workout tights” because they’re “snug in all the right places” without rolling or pinching the skin.

Out of all the leggings I’ve tried, the Gym People’s High Waist Yoga Pants are hands down the best; I’ve even added three additional colors to my wardrobe recently. Grab a pair on Amazon before everybody else finds out about them.

