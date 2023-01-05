Fashion Clothing Pants Amazon’s Best-Selling $25 Leggings Rival "Much More Expensive Brands,” Shoppers Say And I can confirm they’re worth the hype. By Larry Stansbury Larry Stansbury Larry Stansbury is a Commerce Producer at Dotdash Meredith. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 5, 2023 @ 03:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: InStyle / Reese Herrington I hate to admit that I wear leggings for every outfit — in fact, I’m always on the hunt for the perfect pair that stays put and doesn’t break the bank. While it’s true some of my favorite pairs for running errands and a night out are from high-end brands like Lululemon and Beyond Yoga, I’ve found a $25 pair I’m obsessed with that are just as good: Enter The Gym People’s High Waist Yoga Pants. The comfy Gym People leggings are Amazon’s best-selling yoga leggings thanks to more than 35,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Shoppers love that the leggings are flattering, snug, and thick, with many saying they rival “much more expensive brands.” Often compared to options from brands like Lululemon, Athleta, and Fabletics, I can attest that the Gym People leggings provide plenty of support — without the price tag. Amazon Shop now: $25; amazon.com Available in 39 colors from black to bright pink and sizes S to 3XL, the leggings come in both full-length and capri styles. (You can also snag a fleece-lined version that’s perfect for winter.) They have a wide, elastic waistband with a high rise fit and two roomy side pockets — a few Amazon reviewers have even managed to fit water bottles in them. As a guy with a curvy frame, these leggings stay in place and keep me warm during the winter with its elastic material. If you somehow need more convincing to add this pair to your cart, take it from the thousand (and thousands) shoppers who claim they’re the “best leggings ever.” One shopper with a curvy figure loves how these leggings “hug the waist,” while another customer called them the “OG of workout tights” because they’re “snug in all the right places” without rolling or pinching the skin. Out of all the leggings I’ve tried, the Gym People’s High Waist Yoga Pants are hands down the best; I’ve even added three additional colors to my wardrobe recently. Grab a pair on Amazon before everybody else finds out about them. Amazon Shop now: $25; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $25; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $25; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Hilary Swank and I Both Use This Lightweight Skin Tint for Glowing Skin Skinimalism Is 2023’s Biggest Beauty Trend, and My Go-To Skin Tint Is All You Need to Get the Look Kylie Jenner Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear This Staple Winter Accessory