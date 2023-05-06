I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and My Favorite Silky Midi Skirt Is Now Just $35

At this point in my fashion journey, I feel pretty confident about my ability to style a pair of straight-leg jeans or floral mini dress with the staple pieces in my wardrobe. Yet, the one clothing category that has continued to intimidate me is skirts. I love the look of them, but I have a hard time figuring out what top to wear with them or how to finish the look with accessories. That is, until I found this silky midi skirt that not only looks good with everything, but is on sale for $35.

Available in 24 colors and patterns and sizes XXS through 5X, the pull-on skirt is from The Drop, Amazon’s in-house fashion brand that creates affordable, trend-forward clothes, shoes, and accessories. I’ve already fallen in love with a maxi dress and structured blazer from the brand, and the midi skirt is my latest obsession. It has an elastic waistband that stays in place all day, plus two darts along the back to give it shape. While you’re technically supposed to hand-wash it, I’ve thrown the skirt in the washing machine and laid it flat to dry many times, and it still looks good as new.

Amazon

Shop now: $35 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Unlike my previous skirt-styling struggles, this midi option has been a breeze to wear; I’ve worn it to the office with a tight-fitting tee, blazer, and loafers, as well as for a night out with a cropped, high-neck tank top and heeled sandals. I’ve also worn the skirt casually on the weekend with a boxy graphic tee and sneakers. Who knew a silky midi skirt could be so versatile?

To no surprise, hundreds of Amazon shoppers are fans of the skirt, too. One reviewer called it a “great skirt to have in your closet” since you can “dress it up or down depending on the occasion.” Another shopper said the “material is a good weight” and “appears to be high quality for the price,” while a third person said it “looks so much more expensive than it actually is.”

Plenty of other reviewers commented on how wearing the skirt makes them feel. One person said it “hugs in all the right places” and makes them “look and feel like a million bucks.” Another shopper, who “always dreamed of owning a slip skirt but never could find the right fit,” said this silky style is “very flattering” and “super comfortable.” As a previous skirt skeptic, I couldn’t agree more.

If you’re also looking to delve into the world of skirts, check out more colors of the Maya Silky Slip Skirt from The Drop on Amazon, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $35 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

