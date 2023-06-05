Amazon Shoppers Say This Breezy Summer Shirt Is “Not Your Average Tee,” and It’s on Sale for Just $14

Shop it for 53 percent off.

Published on June 5, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

The Drop Women's Mariko Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Stretch Jersey T-Shirt
The Drop.

When it comes to my warm weather wardrobe, I’m all about picks that are cool, casual, and most importantly, comfortable. So, as the official start of summer nears, I’m only reaching for easy-to-wear pieces — frankly, if I could throw on a breezy tee every day, I would. But in the spirit of maintaining my style, I’m in the market for closet staples that are as fashion-forward as they are comfy, and I just found the next best thing to a T-shirt: The Mariko puff-sleeve top looks like an elevated blouse, but meets the criteria for my breathable summer outfit rotation. The best part? Select colors are on sale for just $14 — 53 percent off — ahead of the season. 

The versatile top is from The Drop, Amazon’s in-house fashion brand that constantly releases budget-friendly, on-trend clothes, shoes, and accessories. Available in sizes XXS to 5X and a range of colorways, including bold brights and everyday neutrals, the top is bound to become one of your most reached-for tees this summer. It’s made of a lightweight cotton blend that feels like your favorite T-shirt, but its quarter-length puff-sleeves provide an added element of style. Wear the blouse with jean shorts and flip-flops or dress it up with a flowy maxi skirt and platform sandals — the styling options are truly endless thanks to its classic fit and timeless silhouette. 

Amazon The Drop Women's Mariko Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Stretch Jersey T-Shirt Butterfly

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $30); amazon.com

It’s no secret that picks from The Drop are loved by Amazon shoppers, and the Mariko top is no exception. One customer called it their “new favorite shirt,” adding that it’s “super flattering” and has a “tailored look” without being “skin-tight.” A different reviewer confirmed it’s “not your average tee” since it “can easily be dressed up or dressed down.” And another person described the shirt as “elegant yet casual, simple yet dynamic, and so versatile,” adding that it feels like “an expensive designer top.” 

Speaking of feel, one shopper agreed that the blouse doesn’t feel “cheap” to the touch, but rather, it’s “super stretchy and soft.” And a different customer said “the material is very comfortable,” plus, “it fits perfectly.” And, according to rave reviews, many shoppers purchased multiple colors of the style since it’s such a wardrobe staple. 

For your new go-to summer blouse, be sure to snag The Drop’s Mariko top while it’s still on sale for 53 percent off. Browse through more colorways, below. 

Amazon The Drop Women's Mariko Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Stretch Jersey T-Shirt Black

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Amazon The Drop Women's Mariko Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Stretch Jersey T-Shirt Hot Pink

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Amazon The Drop Women's Mariko Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Stretch Jersey T-Shirt Navy

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

