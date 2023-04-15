Amazon Shoppers Say This Breathable Spring Blouse Is "Just Perfect" — and It's 67% Off

Regardless of the occasion this spring, you can never go wrong with a blouse. A few levels above a simple tee, but not quite as formal as a dress, the lightweight style is the perfect answer to the sometimes dreaded “What should I wear?”question. Whether you’re just headed into the office or going to a springtime social event, a great blouse can easily be dressed up with a breezy skirt and your favorite heeled sandal, or dressed down with a pair of denim cut-offs and a classic, white sneaker. So, with spring officially here, you’re going to want to stock your wardrobe with the trustee top style — and, the perfect place to start? The Annie blouse from The Drop that’s just $16 at Amazon right now.

The cropped puff-sleeve top is available in both classic colors like black and white, as well as floral patterns perfect for this season. It’s made of 100 percent cotton and has a flattering sweetheart neckline and comfortable smocked back detailing. Made by The Drop, Amazon’s influencer-loved brand, the spring-ready style is bound to become a mainstay in your warm-weather outfit rotation. It’s sold in sizes XXS to 5X, and at an entire 67 percent off, it’s pretty tough to beat.

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $50); amazon.com

I’ve already added the blouse to my shopping cart thanks to the rave reviews from Amazon customers. One shopper complimented how “breathable” the top is, which is perfect for staying cool this spring. Another customer said the $16 blouse feels “high quality” while someone else added that its “nice material” makes this pick “just perfect.” The same customer went on to say the style from The Drop is “comfortable” and super flattering, especially when it comes to the neckline detail.

Regardless of how they’re styling the shirt, it seems like most shoppers agree that it's perfect for spring and summer. One person said the piece can easily be “dressed up with a skirt” or paired with comfortable shorts “for a put-together yet casual look,” and that it’s a great find for an “evening get-together” this season. Plus, it “fits perfectly” according to another reviewer.

Be sure to shop The Drop’s Annie Blouse while the major deal lasts, and browse more colors of the popular style below.

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $50); amazon.com

