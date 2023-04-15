Amazon Shoppers Say This Breathable Spring Blouse Is "Just Perfect" — and It's 67% Off

It’s from the retailer’s influencer-loved brand.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 15, 2023 @ 09:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Blouse
Courtesy of The Drop.

Regardless of the occasion this spring, you can never go wrong with a blouse. A few levels above a simple tee, but not quite as formal as a dress, the lightweight style is the perfect answer to the sometimes dreaded “What should I wear?”question. Whether you’re just headed into the office or going to a springtime social event, a great blouse can easily be dressed up with a breezy skirt and your favorite heeled sandal, or dressed down with a pair of denim cut-offs and a classic, white sneaker. So, with spring officially here, you’re going to want to stock your wardrobe with the trustee top style — and, the perfect place to start? The Annie blouse from The Drop that’s just $16 at Amazon right now. 

The cropped puff-sleeve top is available in both classic colors like black and white, as well as floral patterns perfect for this season. It’s made of 100 percent cotton and has a flattering sweetheart neckline and comfortable smocked back detailing. Made by The Drop, Amazon’s influencer-loved brand, the spring-ready style is bound to become a mainstay in your warm-weather outfit rotation. It’s sold in sizes XXS to 5X, and at an entire 67 percent off, it’s pretty tough to beat. 

The Drop Women's Annie Sweetheart Neckline Puff-Sleeve Smocked Back Top

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $50); amazon.com

I’ve already added the blouse to my shopping cart thanks to the rave reviews from Amazon customers. One shopper complimented how “breathable” the top is, which is perfect for staying cool this spring. Another customer said the $16 blouse feels “high quality” while someone else added that its “nice material” makes this pick “just perfect.” The same customer went on to say the style from The Drop is “comfortable” and super flattering, especially when it comes to the neckline detail. 

Regardless of how they’re styling the shirt, it seems like most shoppers agree that it's perfect for spring and summer. One person said the piece can easily be “dressed up with a skirt” or paired with comfortable shorts “for a put-together yet casual look,” and that it’s a great find for an “evening get-together” this season. Plus, it “fits perfectly” according to another reviewer

Be sure to shop The Drop’s Annie Blouse while the major deal lasts, and browse more colors of the popular style below. 

The Drop Women's Annie Sweetheart Neckline Puff-Sleeve Smocked Back Top

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $50); amazon.com

The Drop Women's Annie Sweetheart Neckline Puff-Sleeve Smocked Back Top

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Editor-loved maxi dress sale
An Editor-Loved Spring Maxi Dress Is on Sale for 30% Off at Amazon
Amazon's Number 1 Best-Selling Cardigan Is "Perfect for Spring," Shoppers Say â and It Starts at $18
Amazon’s Best-Selling Cardigan Is “Lightweight” and "Flattering,” Shoppers Say — and Prices Start at $18
Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring
Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring, and You Can Get the Look for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Related Articles
Editor-loved maxi dress sale
An Editor-Loved Spring Maxi Dress Is on Sale for 30% Off at Amazon
Target Designer Collection
Target's New Spring Designer Collection Is Here, and It’s Full of Breezy Dresses and Flattering Swimwear
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Spring Fashion Deals Up to 75% Off This Weekend
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Spring Fashion Deals for Up to 75% Off This Weekend
Shoppers Say These Comfy $26 Ballet Flats Are "Like Waking On A Cloud"
Amazon Shoppers Say These $26 Flats Are Comfortable Enough to Wear "Straight Out of the Box"
Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring
Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring, and You Can Get the Look for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Tracee Ellis Ross's Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured This Sexy Swimwear Trend That'll be Everywhere This Summer
Tracee Ellis Ross's Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured This Sexy Swimwear Trend
Shoppers In Their 70s Are "Blown Away" By This Now-$19 Retinol Eye Cream That Tackles Wrinkles and Fine Lines
Shoppers in Their 70s Are “Blown Away” by This Now-$19 Eye Cream That Makes Them Look “Years Younger”
Warner's bra sale
A 67-Year-Old Amazon Shopper Found the “Most Comfortable Bra” They’ve Ever Worn — and It’s 66% Off
Shoppers say this k beauty cream gives them glass skin
Shoppers Say This $10 Cooling Moisturizer From a Popular K-Beauty Brand Gives Them “Glass Skin”
New Balance Shoe Up to 58% Off
Shoppers Swear by This Sneaker for “All Situations,” From 12 Hour Shifts to Running Errands — and It's 65% Off
Amazon's Best-Selling Under-$30 Spring Blouse is Light, Airy, and "Incredibly Flattering" According to Shoppers
Amazon’s Best-Selling, Under-$30 Blouse Is "Incredibly Flattering" and Perfect for Spring, Shoppers Say
My Favorite Green Color Trend Made Me Rethink Black
I Can’t Stop Wearing This Cheery, Spring Color Trend That Gets Me So Many Compliments
Amazon new spring fashion arrivals this month
These 10 Under-$40 New Spring Fashion Arrivals Are Trending on Amazon
Iâm a Curvy Fashion Writer, and This $32 Amazon Swimsuit Is the Most Flattering and Supportive Iâve Tried
I’m a Curvy Fashion Writer, and This $32 Amazon Swimsuit Is the Most Flattering and Supportive I’ve Tried
Madewell Just Put Thousands of Sale Items on Double Discount, and Spring Essentials
Madewell Just Put Thousands of Sale Items on Double Discount, and Spring Essentials Start at $20
Amazonâs New Floral Fashion Storefront Includes 200+ Spring-Ready Styles Starting at $26
Amazon’s New Floral Fashion Storefront Includes 200+ Spring-Ready Styles Starting at $26