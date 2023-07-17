Amazon Shoppers Feel “Totally Sexy and Confident” in This Silky Slip Dress, and It’s on Sale for $33

In case you missed it, slip dresses are having a moment in Hollywood. Stars like Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski, and Taylor Swift have all been spotted wearing silky dresses this summer. But for those of us who don’t have a celeb-level budget, we’re happy to report that you can try out the trend for less at Amazon; the Ana V-Neck Midi Slip Dress from The Drop achieves the same effortless look as more expensive silk options, and it’s on sale starting at $33.

Available in 25 colors and patterns and sizes XXS through 5X, the sleeveless dress has adjustable spaghetti straps for a customizable fit and double side slits at the hem to show off a bit of leg. And thanks to its simple silhouette, the dress can be worn for a range of occasions, including casual weekend get-togethers and formal summer weddings — simply swap out your shoes, jewels, and accessories to completely transform the midi.

If you need more confirmation that this slip dress is a good buy, take it from one of our very own editors, who receives “compliments from total strangers” every time she wears it. Plus, nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers are fans, too. One reviewer said the “material feels like high-quality silk even though it is not,” while a second shopper confirmed it’s “not sheer” and “has a good weight to it.”

Other reviewers commented on how the dress made them feel, both inside and out. One person called the midi’s shape “so flattering and sexy,” and another shopper said they “felt totally sexy and confident” upon wearing the dress for a night out. Plus, a third person who owns the midi in two colors said the “material just hugs [their] curves with enough room to still move about.”

Based on these glowing reviews, the Ana slip dress from The Drop is worth grabbing on sale at Amazon, regardless of what you have planned for the next few months, whether a weekend brunch, park picnics, summer weddings — you name it.