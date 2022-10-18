Drama Surrounding “The Crown” Will Reportedly Postpone Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary Until 2023

The series was originally slated for a December 2022 release.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Just months after it was revealed that Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir may not be released until 2023 due to unknown delays, it seems the royal's Netflix documentary, which is set to document his and Meghan Markle’s life, may get pushed back, too — but for a reason entirely out of Harry’s control.

According to Daily Mail, the delay reportedly has nothing to do with drama between the Sussexes and the royal family (for once) and everything to do with disagreements between former Prime Minister John Major and the accuracy of Netflix’s upcoming season of The Crown. As the publication reports, the royal-based drama’s season premiere will depict a moment years ago when then-Prince Charles attempts to convince Major to help him encourage Queen Elizabeth to abdicate the throne — an event Major denies ever happening.

“As you will know, discussions between the monarch and prime minister are entirely private and — for Sir John — will always remain so,” a spokesperson for Major told Daily Mail. “But not one of the scenes you depict are accurate in any way whatsoever. They are fiction, pure and simple.”

The spokesperson later added, “Thus, if the scenes you describe are broadcast, they should be seen as nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction. A barrel load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum — and entirely false — dramatic impact.”

While a spokesperson for The Crown defended the show’s creative decisions — “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events,” they said — the event was reportedly enough for Netflix to delay Harry and Meghan’s docuseries from its original December release in an effort to not anger the royal family further.

“They’re rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary," a source told Deadline.

