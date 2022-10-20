The New Trailer for "The Crown" Promises a Look at the Royals' Darkest Days

Tensions are at an all-time high for the royals in season 5 of Netflix's The Crown (well, real life for the royals seems to be pretty hectic, too, to be honest). In a brand-new trailer teasing the show's season premiere on Nov. 9, viewers can get a peek into what goes down now that Prince Charles and Princess Diana have tied the knot. And, though there aren't any real spoilers for a show that pulls from real-life headlines, it looks like not everything is right in Buckingham Palace.

Season 5 sees Dominic West playing Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki playing Diana. Jonny Lee Miller has what may be the fieriest line in the trailer, saying. "It feels it's all about to erupt," as he plays John Major.

"This particular part of history, an awful lot happens," Staunton, who is playing the role of the late Queen Elizabeth II (instead of Olivia Colman) for seasons 5 and 6 of the show, told Entertainment Weekly. "There's a lot of turmoil, which isn't made up — these things happened. I think there's a lot going on for people to take on this time around."

Season 5 will span the early '90s and is set to portray a time when hostilities between Prince Charles and Princess Diana were at an all-time high. They officially separated in 1992 and would go on to officially divorce five years later.

Season 5 will be the show's first run since the death of Queen Elizabeth back on Sept. 8. Staunton says that the cast was actually filming at the time that the news broke.



"We filmed that day, and then we got home and then discovered [what had happened] on the 6 o'clock, 6:30 news, so that was pretty devastating," she said. "I was relieved that I then [already] had a week off. Anyway, filming stopped. But it was odd, to say the least, and I'm glad I had time to regroup before I started again."

Season 5 also features Jonathan Pryce playing Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison portraying Princess Anne, Olivia Williams taking on the role of Camilla Parker-Bowles, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

