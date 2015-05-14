'90s Teen Horror Movie The Craft Is Getting Remade

Get ready to be frightened by teenage witches again: The Craft is coming back!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony has greenlit a remake of the 1996 teen horror flick, which starred Neve Campbell, Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, and Rachel True. Leigh Janiak is set to pen the script as well as direct and Doug Wick, a producer on the original, is returning for the new version.

RELATED: Clueless Reissues A Vinyl Soundtrack and It's, Like, Totally Cool

As you may recall, The Craft is the story of Sarah Bailey (Tunney) who starts attending a new high school and finds herself drawn to an odd trio of girls (Campbell, True, and Balk) who are interested in dark magic. What starts out with fun, girl-bonding games soon turns into full-on sorcery and violence. Throw in a unforgettable soundtrack and full on '90s fashion (think: chokers, baby-doll dresses, and Doc Martens) and you've got a cult hit on your hands.

Though the esthetic of the film was very '90s, the story of being a high school outcast withstands any decade. We can't wait to see how this version will turn out (and in the meantime will eagerly anticipate any casting announcements)!

PHOTOS: Flashback to the '90s: Runway-Inspired Chokers