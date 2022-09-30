I Can’t Wait to Spend Fall and Winter in This Blanket Hoodie That 64,000 Shoppers Also Love

Fall is actually here and I am absolutely thrilled to be pulling out my cardigans and shackets, layering tights with my skirts, and drinking hot lattes. Although the earlier sunsets and longer nights can be depressing at times (shout out seasonal affective disorder), I actually relish staying in, cozying up, and watching as many Criterion movies as I can. And you can bet that 90 percent of the time I’m at home doing such activities, I’m in my Comfy Wearable Blanket.

The Comfy Wearable Blanket is exactly what it sounds like — a giant hoodie with a plush, velvet-like exterior and a soft fleece interior. It comes in one size and 16 colors and variations, including a couple that are a single layer of fleece with no shell. Mine is a deep burgundy color with white fleece lining, and features a giant pocket where I house my phone, water bottle, and TV remote.

I wear it around the house for days on end (which is sometimes obvious by its smell). But unlike my other blankets, it can go into my washer and not out to a dry cleaner. Honestly, the only downside is that I sometimes wear this for a shameful amount of time when left alone at home.

This is the number one bestseller in wearable blankets (an incredible and real Amazon category), and I’m one of its 64,000-plus fans. Despite the other, often-cheaper options, reviewers agree that The Comfy’s is “worth the extra money” compared to “cheap knock-offs” and “imitations.”

Some pet owners say that they enjoy having their dog snuggle inside it with them, and other reviewers say it’s such a great gift and item that they have to buy additional Wearable Blankets for themselves or others.

I am thrilled with mine and will probably be gifting this to my always-cold sisters for the holidays. If you really want to impress with a gift that everyone can enjoy, shop the $50 The Comfy Wearable Blanket on Amazon.

