I Use This $5 Body Butter Instead of Foot Cream, and It Always Looks Like I Just Got a Pedicure

It leaves my skin nourished for days.

By
Renée Reardin
RenÃ©e Reardin
Renée Reardin
Renée Reardin is a journalist with 10 years of experience in the beauty, wellness and fashion spaces. She's contributed to websites like Allure and Glossy.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This Now $5 Body Butter Works So Well on My Feet That I Never Feel the Need for a Pedicure
Photo:

Instagram @thebodyshop

If you’re not a fan of sleeping with socks on, there’s two reasons why you should start making it part of your routine. Not only does doing so help you fall asleep faster, but if you use a cream right before putting them on, you can also wake up with feet that look like you just got a pedicure — that is, as long as you’re using the Body Shop’s Shea Body Butter.

Let me start from the beginning. I’m always looking for ways to save money when it comes to my beauty routine. Between my hair appointments, derm visits, and product hauls, my annual beauty budget is definitely maxed, so if there’s a way I can get out of bimonthly pedicure visits and still get professional-like results, I’m all for it. And I’ve found a way, thanks to the aforementioned special cream. Unlike your conventional thick, minty-smelling drugstore foot cream that’s a bit too greasy and not absorbent enough, the makeshift foot cream is made to offer deep hydration. It’s formulated with shea butter, along with many other natural ingredients like babassu oil, and promises to make dry skin look and feel super nourished for literally four days. I don’t know how it pulls that off exactly, but it does.

The Body Shop Body Butter

Amazon

 Shop now: $5 (Originally $7); amazon.com

Let me tell you (without going into too much detail, since feet irk me as much as the next person): When I pull off my socks in the morning, after having slathered on the Body Shop body butter the night before, my feet look like they’ve just spent an hour being soaked, scrubbed, buffed, and moisturized; my rough skin and calluses are softened and my cuticles are hydrated. All that’s left to do is file my nails, pick a color, and get painting. 

And if you’re into the overall relaxing experience of getting a pedicure, I’d argue that the body butter has a spa-like perk, itself. It comes in a wide assortment of scents like rose, olive, and spiced orange, so it offers a touch of aromatherapy that can help calm your mind and wind you down. The perfect pre-snooze activity.

I’d scoop up a tin for your own tootsies now while the cream is just $5 at Amazon. At this rate, your at-home pedis will be ringing in at just about 25 cents a pop. Plus, you’ll get a good night’s sleep for free — talk about a win-win.

Related Articles
Cameron Diaz Merit Beauty Concealer
Cameron Diaz Shared Her 7-Step Makeup Routine, Including the Concealer Behind Her Iconic Glow
I Rarely Have Bad Hair Days Thanks to Jonathan Van Ness and His Moisturizing Line That Saved My Winter Scalp
I Finally Found Relief for My Dry, Itchy Scalp in the Winter Thanks to This Deep Hydration Line
Im a Beauty Editors Whos Tested Hundreds of Products This Year and 2022 Was the Year of Great Concealers
I'm a Beauty Editor Who’s Tested Thousands of Products, and 2022 Was the Year of Great Concealers
It's Official: These Are the Top Viral Beauty Finds From Amazon's Internet-Famous Storefront
It's Official: These Are the Top Viral Beauty Finds From Amazon's Internet-Famous Storefront
Amazon Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Customer-Favorite Beauty Gifts Starting at $2
Amazon Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Customer-Favorite Beauty Gifts Starting at $5
Morrocanoil Hair Treatment Review
I Rediscovered This Beloved Argan Oil Hair Treatment, and My Locks Have Never Been Shinier
My Dark Circles Dont Need Concealer When I Use This Plastic Surgeon-Created Blurring and Brightening Eye Cream
I Skip Concealer Entirely When I Use This Blurring Eye Cream Created by a Plastic Surgeon
IS Mario Badescu Ulta Sale 30% Off
Everything From This Supermodel-Approved Skincare Line Is on Sale for 30% Off Right Now
I'm a Primer-Obsessed Beauty Editor, but Come Winter I Replace It With These TK Ultra-Nourishing Serums
I'm a Primer-Obsessed Beauty Editor, but Come Winter I Replace It With These Ultra-Nourishing Serums
Fenty mini travel skincare set
This 5-Step Fenty Skin Kit Is Always in My Travel Tote, and It’s on Sale for a Limited Time
No7 Booster Serum CPC
This Serum Smoothed My Smile Lines in 2 Weeks — and You Can Get It on Sale With Our Exclusive Discount Code
Hailey Bieber Always Uses This TikTok-Loved Concealer That Shoppers Call 'Amazing' For Dark Circles
Hailey Bieber Always Uses This TikTok-Loved Concealer That Shoppers Call “Amazing” For Dark Circles
The Internet-Famous Concealer We Named the Best for Under-Eyes Is on Sale for $20 â but Only Until Tomorrow
The Internet-Famous Concealer We Named “Best for Under-Eyes” Is on Sale for $20 — but Only Until Tomorrow
Osea Trio
Give The Gift of Glowing Skin With This Hydrating and Exfoliating Trio
JVN Nourishing Shine Drops
These Nourishing Shine Drops That Don't Add Greasiness Turned Me Into a Hair Oil Convert
Drew Barrymore Is Gifting This Overnight Mask That Shoppers Say Gives You âBrightâ and âSilky Skinâ
Drew Barrymore Named This Night Serum One of Her Top Gift Picks, and Fans Say It Gives Them “Glowy AF” Skin