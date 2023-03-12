Red carpet season comes to an end with what is arguably the most glamorous award show of them all: The Oscars.

Hosted in sunny Los Angeles, California, the 95th Academy Awards is gearing up to be one of the biggest shows in Oscars history — and of course, the beauty looks have to meet the moment. We’re talking classic updos, red lips galore, callbacks to Old Hollywood glam, and a few risks here and there on all our favorite stars.

From Elizabeth Olsen to Vanessa Hudgens, here are the best beauty looks from the 2023 Oscars red carpet. This is a night of beauty that we won’t be forgetting anytime soon.