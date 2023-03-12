The Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

All the hair, makeup, and nail inspiration you'll ever need.

Updated on March 12, 2023 @ 08:04PM
Best Beauty Looks Danai Gurira
Photo:

Getty Images

Red carpet season comes to an end with what is arguably the most glamorous award show of them all: The Oscars

Hosted in sunny Los Angeles, California, the 95th Academy Awards is gearing up to be one of the biggest shows in Oscars history — and of course, the beauty looks have to meet the moment. We’re talking classic updos, red lips galore, callbacks to Old Hollywood glam, and a few risks here and there on all our favorite stars. 

From Elizabeth Olsen to Vanessa Hudgens, here are the best beauty looks from the 2023 Oscars red carpet. This is a night of beauty that we won’t be forgetting anytime soon. 

01 of 19

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens Oscars 2023 Best Beauty Looks

Hudgens went Old Hollywood glam. Styled by Danielle Priano using the Hidden Crown Deep Brown (#1b) 18-inch original clip-in extensions for added length and Big SexyHair Spray & Stay Intense Hold Hairspray, she wore a structured loop at the top of her head. To match her vintage Chanel gown, she wore a delicate black ribbon around her bun tied nicely into a bow. She kept her makeup minimal, with a nude lip and subtle smokey shadow all over her lids.

02 of 19

Ashley Graham

Oscars Best Beauty - Ashley Graham

Getty Images

Graham elevated the classic updo with an abstract and intricately woven braided top knot. She kept the makeup simple with a '90s nude glossy lip and thick winged liner.

03 of 19

Elizabeth Olsen

Oscars Best Beauty - Elizabeth Olsen

Getty Images

An oldie but a goodie. You can never go wrong with a deep red lip. Take a cue from Olsen, who wore the red carpet mainstay along with her hair swept up in a slicked-back updo.

04 of 19

Jamie Lee Curtis

Oscars Best Beauty - Jamie Lee Curtis

Getty Images

Curtis's signature silver hair shines bright with white highlights in her layered pixie cut. Speaking of shining bright, she wore a pretty shimmer over her eyelids and a glossy lip.

05 of 19

Cara Delevingne

Oscars Best Beauty Cara Delevingne

Getty Images

Celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano went the classic updo route for Delevingne, using the Healthy SexyHair Active Recovery Repairing Blow Dry Foam to slick hair back into a tight low bun. Delevingne skin is also just glowing on its own as Hung Vanngo used the NakedBeauty MD Damask Rose Revitalizing Gold-Infused Hydrogel Eye Mask. 

06 of 19

Halle Bailey

Oscars Best Beauty Halle Bailey

Getty Images

Looking very much like a Disney princess, Bailey braided her natural curls along the crown of her head before letting them cascade down and be wrapped in a stunning low bun. 

07 of 19

Eva Longoria

Oscars Best Beauty Eva Longoria

Getty Images

Making wet hair look ultra glam, Longoria wore hers slicked back and down past her shoulders. She then went sultry with a mix of silver and black for a bold smokey eye. 

08 of 19

Florence Pugh

Oscars Best Beauty Florence Pugh

Getty Images

Pugh wore a geometric flipped bun to the red carpet. The black velvet bow adds a nice finishing touch to the inventive hairstyle.

09 of 19

Fan Bingbing

Oscars Best Beauty Fan Bingbing

Getty Images

The epitome of Old Hollywood Glam, Bingbing wore a classic red lip and her hair styled in a retro ‘50s pinup-esque do. 

10 of 19

Angela Bassett

Oscars 2023 Best Beauty Angela Bassett

Getty Images

Wearing regal purple, Bassett matched her Moschino gown with mauve shadow and a matte lip for a soft and bright makeup look. Her curls are feathered out for maximum volume. 

11 of 19

Stephanie Hsu

Oscars 2023 Best Beauty Stephanie Hsu

Getty Images

Hsu wore subtle blush and a deep pink lip to match her bubble pink Valentino gown. Her hair, done by Brian Fisher with FEKKAI, has soft waves for a romantic look. 

12 of 19

Danai Gurira

Oscars 2023 Best Beauty Dania Gurira

Getty Images

To say Gurira stunned with her Oscars look is an understatement. She wore her hair in a super tall structural updo with a white silver band for an accent hair accessory.  

13 of 19

Jessica Chastain

Celebrity makeup artist Kristofer Buckle matched the shimmer of Chastain’s dress with bright glitter shadow from Charlotte Tilbury and a staple red lip. For hair, celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora styled Chastain’s signature red hair in glam waves using Hair Ritual by Sisley Paris. 

14 of 19

Michelle Yeoh

Best Beauty Oscars Michelle Yeoh

Getty Images

Celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak styled Yeoh’s hair using FEKKAI products for those effortless waves. As a nice finishing touch, Yeoh wore a statement jeweled head piece. 

15 of 19

Cate Blanchett

Best Beauty Oscars Cate Blanchett

Getty Images

Celebrity hairstylist Robert Vetica used the Better Not Younger Lift Me Up Hair Thickener to give Blanchett’s hair lift and texture for her angelic braided updo. 

16 of 19

Ana de Armas

De Armas went subtle with a mix of the new Estée Lauder Pure Color Lipstick in Irresistible and Renegade for a hybrid mauve and bourdeaux shade topped with a gloss for a shiny finish. 

17 of 19

Janelle Monáe

Monáe rarely disappoints on the red carpet. They wore their hair slicked and braided into a bun with silver string woven throughout. They then paired a nude lip with a winged liner for another classic makeup look. 

18 of 19

Lady Gaga

Best Beauty Oscars Lady Gaga

Getty Images

Dark with a rocker edge, Gaga wore thick black liner to define the shape of her eyes and matched it a bold red lip. 

19 of 19

Halle Berry

Best Beauty Oscars Halle Berry

Getty Images

Celebrity makeup artist Jorge Monroy used Charlotte Tilbury shimmer shadow to match the jeweled flowers on her gorgeous gown. She wore long side bangs in disco waves to elevate her updo.

