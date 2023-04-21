A 70-Year-Old Shopper With a “50-Year-Old Face” Credits Their Good Skin to This Classic $8 Skincare Product

When it comes to curating a skincare routine, your first thoughts are probably to add in a cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF. And while those steps are certainly important, there’s one product you’re most likely forgetting: Toner. A good facial toner will both cleanse and hydrate your skin, and according to more than 94,000 Amazon shoppers, the now-$8 Thayers Witch Hazel Facial Toner is the one to get.

The best-selling product’s core formula is made with witch hazel to calm inflammation, reduce oil production, and improve the appearance of pores, along with aloe vera to hydrate and moisturize the skin. Other versions of the toner include rose water for extra oil control, cucumber extract to cool and soothe the skin, and lavender water to lock in moisture. After cleansing your skin, simply pour the toner onto a cotton pad and swipe it across your face before continuing on with the remainder of your regimen.

Thayers’ toner is a favorite among InStyle editors, as it was named the “Best Drugstore” option in InStyle’s roundup of the best toners this year. Our testers especially love that the affordable toner “balances the skin’s natural pH levels” — meaning it strengthens the skin barrier, preventing toxins from seeping in.

And on the product’s Amazon page, you’ll find thousands of glowing reviews from happy customers. One almost 70-year-old shopper who has used this toner twice a day said “no one believes” their age and asks for their “secret.” They even recommended starting to use the toner in “your early twenties” for better-looking skin as you age. Another shopper agreed, saying they’re “almost 70 with a 50-year-old face” that they “attribute to Thayers.”

Plenty of younger shoppers are fans of the toner as well. A reviewer in their late 20s said the product “helped control” their acne and “hasn’t dried [their] skin or caused irritation." Plus, a 26-year-old shopper said that after using the toner for a week, their “skin started to change drastically,” clarifying that “pimples were becoming less frequent,” their “skin tone became more even and less red,” and acne scars that they “have had for years began to go away.”

